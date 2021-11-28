Gladstone Police investigate Saturday night death of 33-year-old man

Gladstone Police are investigating the death of a man who was found inside an apartment Saturday night.

At about 7:55 p.m., the Gladstone Fire Department responded to reports of smoke in a building located in the 2500 block of NE 63rd Place, the department said in a statement.

As firefighters investigated, they found a 33-year-old man unresponsive in an apartment. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with the Gladstone Police Department responded to the scene and were assisted by Kansas City Police’s Crime Scene Investigation Section.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information reference this incident is asked to call the Gladstone Police Department at (816) 436-3550, or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.