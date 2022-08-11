Gladstone police investigate after two teenagers injured in early morning shooting

Police are investigating after two teenagers were injured in a shooting Thursday morning in Gladstone, according to police.

Officers responded just after 4 a.m. to multiple calls of shots fired in an apartment parking lot near Northwest 68th and North Broadway streets, Capt. Karl Burris, a spokesman with the Gladstone Police Department, said in a news release.

Officers are investigating a double shooting in the area of 68th and N Broadway where two minors were shot. Both were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. If you have information please call Gladstone PD at (816) 436-3550 or (816) 474-TIPS. — Chief Fred Farris (@GladstoneChief) August 11, 2022

Officers found two teenage boys, who are 15 and 16, suffering from gunshot wounds, Burris said. The boys were taken to a hospital.

Their injuries were not life-threatening, Burris said.

The suspect vehicle, a maroon Kia K5, was located nearby and was unoccupied. Police have not found any suspects at this time, he said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the department at 816-436-3550 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.