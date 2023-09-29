GAYLORD — Michigan State Police arrested a Gladwin man who is facing felony charges after he was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine and brass knuckles during a traffic stop in Otsego County.

Troopers with the state police Gaylord post conducted the stop on northbound I-75 near Sturgeon Valley Road in Corwith Township at 1 a.m. on Sept. 23. The vehicle was stopped for speeding and the registration was expired. As troopers approached the vehicle, they observed brass knuckles on the center console. The driver was asked to exit the vehicle which he allegedly refused, and a struggle ensued.

While attempting to remove the driver from the vehicle, he continued to resist and pull away. A taser wasdeployed. After they secured the 44-year-old man, troopers searched the vehicle and located a baggie containing a white powdery substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Deputies from the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene and transported the driver to theOtsego County Jail. State police also said that meth was found hidden in the man's wallet while he was being booked at the jail.

The man now faces the following charges: possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting and obstructing police, speeding, expired registration plate and smuggling narcotics into a jail.

The man's identity is being withheld pending his arraignment.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Gladwin man faces charges related to meth, brass knuckles