Glamour model in £100m smuggling gang guilty of transporting dirty cash on flights to Dubai

A glamour model is facing jail after she was convicted of being part of a gang that smuggled more than £100 million in cash out of the UK to Dubai.

Jo-Emma Larvin, 44, from Ripon in North Yorkshire, was one of 11 couriers who took regular business class flights from Heathrow to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), taking suitcases full of cash with them.

The money mules were paid £3,000 for each trip and smuggled £104 million to Dubai between November 2019 and October 2020.

While in the Middle East they enjoyed luxury holidays, posting pictures on social media.

The cash, which was believed to be the profits of drug dealing, was collected from organised crime groups around the UK before being taken to counting houses in rented apartments in Central London.

The money was then vacuum packed and sprayed with coffee or air fresheners in a bid to put off Border Force sniffer dogs.

The couriers then booked onto business class flights in order to take advantage of the extra luggage allowance and packed around 40 kilograms of cash - worth around £500,000 - into their suitcases.

The network made 83 separate journeys over an 11-month period, communicating with their handlers in a WhatsApp group called “Sunshine and Lollipops”.

Larvin was found guilty alongside her partner, Jonathan Johnson, 55, Beatrice Auty, 26, and Amy Harrison, 27, following a trial at Isleworth Crown Court.

She told the jury she thought the suitcases had contained money and official documents but believed the trips had been authorised by UAE embassy officials.

The trial heard how the network had been overseen by ringleader Abdullah Alfalsi, 47, who was jailed for more than nine years in July last year.

‘Cash is the lifeblood of organised crime groups’

Ian Truby, a senior investigating officer with the National Crime Agency (NCA), said: “These couriers were important cogs in a large money-laundering wheel.

“The crime group they belonged to was responsible for smuggling eye-watering amounts of criminal cash out of the UK.

“This simply wouldn’t have been possible without couriers doing their bidding, in return for a sunshine holiday and a slice of the profit.

“Cash is the lifeblood of organised crime groups, which they re-invest into activities such as drug trafficking. This fuels violence and insecurity around the world, which is why our investigation into other cash couriers continues.”

Adrian Searle, director of the National Economic Crime Centre in the NCA, added: “The laundering of such vast quantities of cash around the globe enables organised criminals and corrupt elites to clean or hide their ill-gotten gains.

“Cash smugglers typically work on behalf of international controller networks, who move the finances of the international drug trade, people traffickers, fraudsters and other criminal groups, making the source of the money difficult to trace.

“The criminality this enables costs the UK billions every year, causes misery and ruins lives across the world.

“This case demonstrates the continued commitment by the NCA to crack down on money laundering and close the vulnerabilities being exploited.”

Investigators established that courier Tara Hanlon, who was convicted in June 2021, had briefed another courier about the operation.

That courier had travelled from Heathrow to Dubai on three occasions in August and September 2020, checking in 18 suitcases which contained £6.8 million.

Auty, who was arrested following NCA raids in May 2021, travelled the same route twice in July and August of that year, checking in seven suitcases containing £3.4 million.

Czech national Zdenek Kamaryt, who was convicted of money laundering in March 2021, joined her on the second trip.

Auty was involved in accompanying couriers to Heathrow and collecting empty suitcases when they returned so they could be used again.

Larvin made two trips to Dubai in August and September 2020; accompanied on one trip by Amy Harrison and on another by Johnson.

Larvin and Johnson were arrested at Manchester Airport in March 2022.

Harrison made three further trips between July and September 2020, taking 15 suitcases containing around £6 million.

Five other couriers pleaded guilty at previous hearings. They will all be sentenced at a later date.

Some members of the network remain at large and the NCA said they were continuing to investigate.