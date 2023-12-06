'Glamping' makes comeback near NKY's Ark Encounter

Construction is underway at the Lodges of Eden Reserve safari-themed "glamping" campsite in Williamstown, Kentucky.

Luxury camping, otherwise known as "glamping," is making a comeback in Williamstown, Kentucky, near the Ark Encounter after the first attempt at an elevated campsite experience failed to get off the ground.

Neat Suites, a Covington-based hotel and short-term rental company, is planning a new development called The Lodges at Eden Reserve on a 30-acre site just off Interstate 75 that was partially developed as Camp Bespoke.

Camp Bespoke was the brainchild of four Louisville healthcare workers who put their savings together to open the campsite about 40 miles south of Cincinnati with custom-made tipis and shipping containers converted to cabins with hotel-like accommodations and amenities.

It was slated to open in the fall of 2020, but the pandemic made it difficult to find contractors to build out the shipping containers, Bespoke co-founder Nicole Brassington told The Enquirer in December 2020.

Nicole Brassington, far right, and three other healthcare workers pooled their savings in 2020 to launch Camp Bespoke, which ultimately failed.

At the same time, the cost of building materials skyrocketed, forcing the owners to dig deeper for financing that they ultimately could not secure, she said.

Neat Suites, which opened The Pickle Factory boutique hotel in Covington, purchased the campsite in April for an undisclosed price and has already begun construction on the site, which is expected to open in mid-March next year.

Eden Reserve will feature more than 20 Amish-made lodges and a handful of "glamping" tents with safari-themed décor designed by Dayton, Kentucky-based ManMan interior design company, according to a press release.

ManMan also designed the interior spaces at The Pickle Factory.

Average prices will range from $250-$350 a night for the cabins, and $80-$150 a night for the tents, according to Sara Palomino, a spokeswoman for Neat Suites.

Reservations can be made starting in late February 2024.

"We are pleased to bring this place to life and create a one-of-a-kind hospitality experience," Palomino said in an email.

A view of the 510-foot-long representation of Noah's Ark at Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Ky.

The campsite is located less than a mile from the Ark Encounter, an 800-acre theme park anchored by a life-sized representation of Noah's Ark.

The Ark Encounter attracts more than a million visitors each year who will have the opportunity to "experience thenatural beauty of Kentucky while enjoying the comforts of a luxury stay" at Eden Reserve, said Ed Feldmann, co-founder of Neat Suites and a Williamstown native.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: The Lodges at Eden Reserve will replace Camp Bespoke 'glamping' site