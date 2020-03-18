At a glance: Democratic presidential primary results and state delegate counts

(Updates Illinois, delegate counts)

By Ginger Gibson

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - Former Vice President Joe Biden extended his lead in the delegate race for the Democratic presidential nomination on Tuesday with commanding wins in Florida and Illinois, two of three states to hold primaries as the country grappled with the coronavirus.

There are 441 delegates at stake from the contests in Florida, Illinois and Arizona. A string of earlier victories had put Biden ahead of U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders in the race to amass the minimum 1,991 delegates needed to secure the nomination and challenge Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election.

Ohio had also been scheduled to vote on Tuesday, but Governor Mike DeWine postponed his state's primary until June 2 because of the growing coronavirus crisis.

Here is a quick look at Tuesday's primaries:





FLORIDA

Delegate Count: 219

Biden wins and will secure at least 72 delegates. Sanders will win at least 23 delegates.

With 91% of precincts reporting, Biden had won in every county in the state. Sanders' praise of literacy programs in Cuba under the nation's Communist former leader, Fidel Castro, prompted widespread criticism of the senator in Florida, a state with a sizable Cuban-American population.

All polls closed at 8 p.m. EDT (0000 GMT).





ILLINOIS

Delegate count: 155

Biden is projected to win Illinois, picking up at least 29 delegates to Sanders' 13.

A handful of recent polls conducted in Illinois since the March 3 Super Tuesday contests in 14 states had shown Biden with a big lead. In 2016, Sanders lost the Illinois primary to Hillary Clinton, the party's eventual nominee, by 2 percentage points.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. EDT (0000 GMT).





ARIZONA

Delegate count: 67

Polls close at 10 p.m. EDT (0200 GMT Wednesday).

Sanders has done well in Western states so far this election, victories his supporters attribute to large support from Latinos. But even that may not be enough to give him a win in Arizona, where polling conducted this month found him trailing Biden by about 20 percentage points.

(Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Peter Cooney)