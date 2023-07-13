A glance at Ole Miss football's game against Vanderbilt

Jul. 13—OXFORD — Following a bye week and a trip to Auburn, the Ole Miss Rebels will return home on the last Saturday in October for their first home game in three weeks.

That game will come against one of their bigger rivals, and the Rebels will try to build some momentum off of it.

Game: Vanderbilt at Ole Miss

When: Oct. 28

Where: Oxford, Vaught-Hemingway stadium

Time/TV: TBD

Series history: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 53-40-2. The Rebels have won each of the last four matchups and eight of the last 10. Ole Miss won last year's game 52-20 in Nashville.

Vanderbilt's 2022 season: After winning three of their first four games, the Commodores went through a five-game losing streak. They bounced back with wins over Kentucky and Florida before eventually falling to in-state rival Tennessee in the season finale.

Vanderbilt finished 5-7 and missed a bowl game for the fourth straight year.

Vanderbilt coaches: Head coach Clark Lea (third season), offensive coordinator Joey Lynch (second season), defensive coordinator Nick Howell (second season), special teams coordinator Justin Lustig (third season).

Vanderbilt players to know

QB A.J. Swann: Swann started as a freshman last year, completing 58.1% of his passes for 1,274 yards and 10 touchdowns. Now a sophomore, he split reps with Mike Wright a year ago, but now with Wright having transferred, Swann will get most of the reps.

WR Will Sheppard: The senior led the Commodores with 60 catches for 776 yards and nine touchdowns. Much of his production came in a game against Northern Illinois, where he hauled in 10 catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

LB C.J. Taylor: The junior was second on the team with 59 total tackles, third with 33 solo tackles and second with five passes deflected. He also had an interception.

S De'Rickey Wright: The sophomore deflected a team-best six passes to go with 55 total tackles and 33 solo tackles.

james.murphy@djournal.com