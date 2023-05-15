At a glance: Untimely death in Lisbon, Norwich murder charges and Plainfield hate-crime case

Here is a look at recent police, court and other public safety news from across the region.

In Lisbon, a vehicle fire became an untimely death investigation. In Norwich, the search continues for man suspected of shooting a 2022 NFA graduate. A Canterbury man accused of yelling racial slurs at the Woodstock Academy basketball coaches is seeking an accelerated rehabilitation plan when he heads to court this week.

Untimely vehicle fire death under investigation in Lisbon

State police are investigating the untimely death of an individual found early Monday morning after a call involving a burning vehicle in a Lisbon shopping plaza parking lot.

At approximately 12:53 a.m., state police personnel were called to assist local fire officials with a vehicle fire on River Road, the location of a shopping center that includes a Target and Lowe’s Home Improvement store.

State police officials said the incident was re-categorized as an “active untimely death investigation,” which is being handled by the Eastern District Major Crime Squad. No other information was available.

By 7 a.m. on Monday, police and support personnel had cleared the area in front of the Target store. A large soot-streaked area of pavement near a patch of burned grass could be seen marking where the vehicle was found.

Manhunt continues for Norwich murder suspect

The manhunt for a Norwich resident accused of shooting to death a 19-year-old city man continued on Monday.

Norwich police on Friday formally named Stancovitch Fabre a suspect in the murder of Camaury Jabezz Norman-Clack who was found at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday not far from his 56 Sandy Lane residence with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Norman-Clack, a 2022 Norwich Free Academy graduate pursuing a business degree at Eastern Connecticut State University, was pronounced dead hours later at The William W. Backus Hospital.

Norwich police obtained an arrest warrant for Fabre charging the 19-year-old with murder, possession of a pistol without a permit, criminal use of a firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Police said the shooting is believed to have been a targeted attack against Norman-Clack.

Fabre, formally of 19 Sandy Lane, but who police said may have moved to 6 E. Baltic St., Norwich, could be driving an older model red Mustang with grey bondo patching in various places on the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Norwich police Detective Ken Wright (860) 886-5561, extension #3159 or the department’s tip line at (860) 886-5561 option #4.

Ex-Plainfield restaurant manager charged with hate crimes due back in court

A former Plainfield restaurant manager accused of yelling racial slurs at two local high school coaches could apply for a pre-trial diversionary program as early as Thursday in Danielson Superior Court.

Canterbury resident Brett White, a former manager of the Wendy’s restaurant on Pratt Road in Plainfield, is accused of hurling racial epithets towards two Woodstock Academy basketball coaches in February when team members stopped by the eatery on their way back from an away game.

Members of the NAACP's Windham/Willimantic branch rally in front of Danielson Superior Court in April to protest any leniency in a Plainfield hate-crime case.

White, a Canterbury resident, was initially charged with second-degree breach of peace, but prosecutors later added charges of third-degree intimidation based on bigotry or bias – a Class E felony – and a misdemeanor charge of deprivation of a person’s equal rights and privileges.

Last month, White’s lawyer, Richard Rothstein, said he planned to “at some point” to submit an accelerated rehabilitation application on behalf of his client.

Accelerated rehabilitation programs are designed to give first-time offenders the chance to have their criminal records wiped clean after serving a period of monitoring – up to two years – by the state Office of Adult Probation.

If the program is granted by a judge and completed, White’s criminal record would be expunged. Local and state NAACP representatives have urged prosecutors to object to the program granting.

