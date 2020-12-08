Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming January 12, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Alibaba Group Holding Limited (“Alibaba” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BABA) securities between October 21, 2020 and November 3, 2020 inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Alibaba investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/alibaba-group-holding-limited/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

Alibaba is an online and mobile commerce company. Alibaba owns a 33% equity interest in Ant Small and Micro Financial Services Group Co., Ltd. (“Ant Group”), a financial technology company that is best known for operates Alipay, one of the largest mobile and online payments platforms.

On July 20, 2020, Ant Group announced that it had begun the process of a concurrent initial public offering (“IPO”) on the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges.

On October 26, 2020, Ant Group priced its IPO and was set to raise $34.5 billion, making it the largest public offering in history.

On November 2, 2020, Financial Times reported that Chinese regulators had met with Ant Group’s controller Jack Ma, executive chairman Eric Jing, Chief Executive Officer Simon Hu. The article stated that, though regulators did not provide details, “the Chinese word used to describe the interview – yuetan – generally indicates a dressing down by authorities.” The article also included a statement from Ant Group that it will “implement the meeting opinions in depth.”

On November 3, 2020, the IPO was suspended because Ant Group “may not meet listing qualifications or disclosure requirements due to material matters” related to the meeting with regulators the previous day and “the recent changes in the Fintech regulatory environment.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $25.27, or 8%, to close at $285.57 per share on November 3, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Ant Group did not meet listing qualifications or disclosure requirements for certain material matters; (2) that certain impending changes in the Fintech regulatory environment would impact Ant Group’s business; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Ant Group’s IPO was reasonably likely to be suspended; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Alibaba securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than January 12, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

