Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BMRN)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming November 24, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“BioMarin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BMRN) securities between February 28, 2020 and August 18, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your BioMarin investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/biomarin-pharmaceuticals-inc/.

BioMarin is a biotechnology company that develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. The Company's product candidates include, as well as others, valoctocogene roxaparvovec, an investigational adeno-associated virus ("AAV") gene therapy, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of patients with severe hemophilia A.

On August 19, 2020, BioMarin announced receipt of a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding the Company’s Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for valoctocogene roxaparvovec. Therein, the FDA concluded that the “differences between Study 270-201 (Phase 1/2) and the Phase 3 study limited its ability to rely on the Phase 1/2 study to support durability of effect.” As a result, the FDA recommended that BioMarin “complete the Phase 3 Study and submit two-year follow-up safety and efficacy data on all study participants.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $41.82 per share, or 35%, to close at $76.72 per share on August 19, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the disparities between the Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 study of valoctocogene roxaparvovec limited the reliability of the Phase 1/2 study to support valoctocogene roxaparvovec's durability of effect; (2) as a result, it was foreseeable that the FDA would not approve the BLA for valoctocogene roxaparvovec without additional data; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired BioMarin securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 24, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class.

