Glascoed arms factory building work began without permission

Work on a bomb-making building at an arms factory began without planning permission more than six months ago.

This came to light after the planning application was published this week, nearly a month after weapons maker BAE Systems put it in.

The site at Glascoed, Monmouthshire, was built in 1938 as a bomb-filling factory for the Royal Navy.

It continued supplying munitions after World War Two and was privatised in the 1980s.

But applications for new developments at the factory are not published in the usual way on Monmouthshire council's planning website.

Instead, appointments to see the plans are required and visitors are banned from making copies because of "the sensitive nature of the site".

The new application, for a building to "house munitions assembly" and create "surrounding blast mounds" was submitted on 1 December.

It had no documents accompanying it on the council's website, or any explanation for the lack of additional information or application form.

Monmouthshire council published the application form, after being contacted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

This revealed how work started on the new development in May last year.

Council planners appear to have been aware of the development since at least 15 June when BAE sought "pre-application advice".

The form asks if work has already started, and the "yes" box has been ticked.

Where the applicant is asked when work started it is stated, "15/05/2023".

The application claims the development could lead to 50 full-time jobs at the site and refers to other plans that are not published online, including a flood risk assessment and "sensitive" information about "storage of hazardous substances".

Charlotte Fleming, who lives nearby and spotted the application, was concerned at the lack of available information and that a deadline for people to comment is 10 January.

"My concern is it isn't democratic and the planning system is supposed to be," said Ms Fleming.

BAE Systems said: "We can confirm a full public consultation has been completed as part of a submitted planning application for a new production facility at Glascoed.

"This facility will supply essential defence stocks required by the UK Ministry of Defence.

"We have been clear in our planning application that initial work on this critical facility has begun in advance of obtaining planning permission."

Monmouthshire council has updated its website with a statement explaining the process around applications at Glascoed.

It said it would extend the consultation period until January 24.