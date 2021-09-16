Glasgow climate summit at risk of failure, U.N. chief warns

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mary Milliken and Michelle Nichols
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Mary Milliken and Michelle Nichols

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said a critical meeting on climate change later this year in Scotland is at risk of failure due to mistrust between developed and developing countries and a lack of ambitious goals among some emerging economies.

The U.N. COP26 conference in Glasgow aims to wring much more ambitious climate action and the money to go with it from participants around the globe. Scientists said last month that global warming is dangerously close to spiralling out of control.

"I believe that we are at risk of not having a success in COP26," Guterres told Reuters in an interview at U.N. headquarters in New York on Wednesday. "There is still a level of mistrust, between north and south, developed and developing countries, that needs to be overcome."

"We are on the verge of the abyss and when you are on the verge of the abyss, you need to be very careful about what the next step is. And the next step is COP26 in Glasgow," he said.

Guterres and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Monday host a meeting of world leaders on the sidelines of the annual high-level week of the U.N. General Assembly in a bid to build the chances of success at the climate conference, being held from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12.

"My objective and the reason why we are convening a meeting on Monday is exactly to build trust, to allow for everybody to understand that we all need to do more," Guterres said.

"We need the developed countries to do more, namely in relation to the support to developing countries. And we need some emerging economies to go an extra mile and be more ambitious in the reduction of air emissions," he said.

Monday's meeting, which will be both virtual and in-person, will be closed to allow for "frank and open discussions" on how to deliver success in Glasgow, said a senior U.N. official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

U.S., CHINA NEED TO 'DO THEIR PART'

The world remains behind in its battle to cut carbon emissions and the pace of climate change has not been slowed by the global COVID-19 pandemic , the World Meteorological Organization said on Thursday.

Scientists said last month that unless big action is taken to cut emissions, the average global temperature is likely to hit or cross the 1.5-degree Celsius (2.7-degrees Fahrenheit) warming threshold within 20 years.

"Until now, I have not seen enough commitment of developed countries to support developing countries ... and to give a meaningful share of that support to the needs of adaptation," said Guterres.

Developing countries tend to be the most vulnerable to costly climate impacts, and the least resourced to deal with them. For years, they have been struggling to secure the funds to help them prepare for climate disruptions that rich nations pledged in 2009 to ramp up to $100 billion annually.

So far, the money that has arrived has focused on emissions reduction rather than adaptation. Of the $78.9 billion in climate finance transferred by rich countries in 2018, only 21% was spent on adaptation, OECD data shows.

When asked whether companies that develop carbon capture technology should have to issue patent waivers so those advances can be shared, Guterres said: "Any development in that area should be a global public good and should be made available to all countries in the world."

But he noted: "We have not yet seen results that confirm those technologies will be a key element to solve the problem."

Guterres played down the impact that the increasingly rancorous relationship between China and the United States - the world's two biggest emitters of greenhouse gases - will have on their cooperation on climate change.

"They are a multilateral issue," said Guterres. "So my appeal to both the United States and China is for each of them to do their part." (Additional reporting by Valerie Volcovici in Washington; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Macron, Merkel vow to cooperate closely until new German government is formed

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Thursday to keep working closely together until a new German government is formed after the Sept. 26 polls in which Merkel is not a candidate. In 16 years in power, Merkel has known four French presidents and has built close relationships with all of them, despite a slightly rocky start with Macron. Despite that relationship, exemplified by a 750 billion euros aid deal agreed last year to help EU member states weather the pandemic, Macron has been concerned about political paralysis after the election, aides say.

  • Somali President Farmajo cuts PM Roble's powers amid row over missing spy

    The president cuts the prime minister's powers, raising fears of renewed armed conflict in Mogadishu.

  • Analysis-China's hard climate stance with U.S. imperils Glasgow talks

    China's refusal to accept requests for deeper carbon emissions cuts during recent visits from the top climate envoys of the United States and Britain may undermine progress at the upcoming global climate summit in Glasgow in November, experts say. China rebuffed U.S. envoy John Kerry's appeal to strengthen its emissions goals ahead of the COP26 summit by saying climate could not be separated from the wider breakdown in the countries' relationship. This shift in China's tone on climate relations between the world's two biggest greenhouse gas emitters has sapped momentum for the Glasgow talks and contrasts with the cooperation between the two countries in 2015 that paved the way for the landmark Paris climate agreement.

  • Hedge Funds Are Shorting Bonds Again in Ill-Timed Inflation Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds are once again betting that inflation will finally lead to a painful selloff in Treasuries. And once again, they’re turning out to be wrong.Treasury yields ticked lower Tuesday after a report showed the pace of consumer price growth was less than forecast in August. The rate on the 10-year benchmark note has declined 9 basis points in the past week to 1.28% Wednesday -- defying expectations that rebounding growth and inflation are set to push yields higher.Yet the so-c

  • I Haven't Run For a Year and a Half - Here's How I'm Getting Back Into Long-Run Shape

    Injuries are never really "convenient," but I doubt I could've chosen a worse time to have a string of them (foot, other foot, hip, pelvis) than smack-dab in the middle of a pandemic. I craved the stress relief and endorphin burst of running and working out, but some new ache or pain seemed to pop up even during the most seemingly basic workouts.

  • EU lawmakers call for Lebanon sanctions if new government fails

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union should still consider imposing sanctions on Lebanese politicians who block the progress of the new government, the EU's parliament said on Thursday, calling Lebanon's crisis a man-made disaster. This week, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told the European Parliament that, while Lebanon's economic model was broken, the moment for sanctions had passed because politicians formed a government on Sept. 10.

  • Crisis standards of care now in place across all of Idaho. What does that mean?

    Health officials had warned about having to activate this plan for weeks as COVID-19 cases surged.

  • U.N. says Venezuelan courts are involved in human rights violations

    Venezuela’s justice system is exceedingly unjust, with its courts being used as a tool of repression used to arbitrarily jail activists and political opponents to the Nicolás Maduro regime while turning a blind eye to a growing number of human rights violations, a United Nations report said Thursday.

  • U.S. needs to do these 3 things to ensure majority of new cars are electric by 2030: Michigan congresswoman

    Rep. Debbie Dingell (D., Mich.) told Yahoo Finance three things companies in her district and the government need to do to reach Biden's goal of half of car sales to be electric by 2030.

  • Democrats' Stumble on Drug Prices Shows Power of Industry

    House Democrats writing the health provisions of their big social spending bill aimed high: new coverage for poor Americans without insurance; extra subsidies for people who buy their own coverage; and new dental, hearing and vision benefits for older Americans through Medicare. To pay for those, they also aimed high when it came to lowering drug prices. A measure that would link the prices of certain prescription drugs to those paid overseas was devised to save the government enough money to of

  • China’s Electric Vehicle Market Is Growing Too Big Too Fast

    China is home to a staggering 635 alternative energy vehicles, and it could spark a wave of consolidation and even limitations for potential new entrants

  • Hail, Biden!: The president’s toothless Caesarism

    President Joe Biden demonstrated his commitment to “norms” last week by delivering a speech threatening governors, and all who oppose his will, with a unilateral edict requiring COVID-19 vaccinations.

  • Budget bill reopens moderate vs. progressive divide for Dems

    One side is energized by the prospect of the greatest expansion of government support since the New Deal nearly a century ago. The other is fearful about dramatically expanding Washington's reach at an enormous cost. The party is again confronting the competing political priorities between its progressive and moderate wings.

  • Vietnam’s Covid outbreak is pushing manufacturing back into China

    Extensive factory closures have sharply cut Vietnam's manufacturing output, prompting some businesses to move production back to China despite higher tariff and labor costs.

  • Facebook cracks down on German anti-COVID restrictions group over 'social harm'

    (Reuters) -Facebook has removed a network of accounts linked to an anti-COVID restrictions movement in Germany as it announced a new crackdown on coordinated campaigns of real users that cause harm on and off its platforms. Reuters exclusively reported on Thursday that Facebook's security teams were expanding the tactics used to take down influence operations using fake accounts to do more wholesale shutdowns of coordinated groups of real-user accounts causing harm, through mass reporting or brigading. In a related change, Facebook has also been working for several months to use its tactics against "coordinated social harm," its head of security policy Nathaniel Gleicher said in a call with reporters on Thursday.

  • Stocks Pare Losses; Treasury Yields, Dollar Rise: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks pared losses and Treasury yields rose as investors weighed the impact of mixed economic data on the Federal Reserve’s plans to taper stimulus. The dollar strengthened and oil turned positive. The materials and energy sectors led the S&P 500 lower after the index posted its biggest gain since August on Wednesday. The equity market benchmark is down about 1% so far this month amid concern about a broader pullback in the wake of a string of record gains. The tech-heavy Na

  • Analysis: Investors brace for a great fall in China

    International investors that have been piling into China in recent years are now bracing for one of its great falls as the troubles of over-indebted property giant China Evergrande come to a head. The developer's woes have been snowballing since May. Dwindling resources set against 2 trillion yuan ($305 billion) of liabilities have wiped nearly 80% off its stock and bond prices and an $80 million bond coupon payment now looms next week. "We will have to see what happens," said Sid Dahiya, head of EM corporate bonds at abrdn, formerly Aberdeen Standard, in London, which holds a small sliver of the bonds.

  • Washington State coach Nick Rolovich's vaccine stance has become PR problem for hospital, experts say

    Nick Rolovich parried questions about his vaccine status this time in front of a banner sponsored by a hospital that has rejected transfer patients

  • Taiwan is 'sea fortress' against China, minister tells U.S. audience

    Taiwan is a "sea fortress" blocking China's expansion into the Pacific and is willing to share with other democracies its knowledge of countering Beijing's efforts to undermine it, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told a U.S. audience on Wednesday. The United States, like most countries, does not have formal diplomatic ties with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, but is the democratically ruled island's most important international backer and arms supplier. China has stepped up military and diplomatic pressure against Taiwan since President Tsai Ing-wen first won office in 2016, seeking to force Taipei to accept Beijing's sovereignty claims, to the alarm of both Taipei and Washington.

  • Here's what is in House Democrats' multitrillion-dollar infrastructure and social spending package

    House Democrats are fighting hard to pass a multitrillion-dollar reconciliation package full of new spending and tax measures. While the exact scope and funding of the bill are not yet finalized, here are highlights of what Democrats have laid out in legislation at the committee level this week: