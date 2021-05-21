Glasgow faces another fortnight of tougher Covid curbs and plan for national return to normality at risk

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during the appointment of Scottish Ministers and Junior Ministers at the Scottish Parliament on May 20 - WPA Pool/Getty

Scotland’s largest city faces at least another fortnight of tougher coronavirus restrictions and a surge in cases has put plans for a national relaxation of rules next month in doubt.

Nicola Sturgeon said on Friday that Glasgow would remain in Level 3, meaning hospitality businesses will be banned from selling alcohol inside while indoor visits to homes and hugs are not allowed, for another week.

She warned that it was “not unreasonable” to expect that the restrictions would be extended for another seven days at the next review, with Scottish Government modelling suggesting cases will remain high.

Business representatives said they were “deeply disappointed and disillusioned” at the extension following the “hammer blow” of the announcement that Glasgow will remain in Level 3 being announced at the eleventh hour on May 14.

bars and restaurants in Glasgow will only be allowed to serve alcohol outdoors for at least another week - ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP

Meanwhile, almost 100,000 residents in East Renfrewshire were given a surprise reprieve with the area remaining in Level 2, despite case rates per head being almost identical to Glasgow’s, due to less evidence of widespread community transmission there.

Moray, the only other part of Scotland that had faced tougher rules, will enter Level 2 from Saturday after a local outbreak, which was not fuelled by the Indian variant of the virus, was brought under control.

However, the First Minister said that the country was experiencing a “bump in the road” with an overall rise in cases, even though hospitalisations and deaths remain low and the NHS is not at risk of becoming overwhelmed.

She admitted that parts of the country may not move to Level 1 on June 7 and then Level 0 on June 28, which would mean a return to near-normality, as had originally been hoped.

New travel restrictions will also come into force, banning Scots from visiting Bedford, Bolton and Blackburn in England, despite the UK Government so far resisting imposing local lockdowns.

“The business community in Glasgow were handed a hammer blow last week and are deeply disappointed and disillusioned that more businesses could now reach crisis point as a result of these extended restrictions, Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, said.

Story continues

“The absolute priority must be to focus on managing these local outbreaks quickly to enable Scotland’s most populated city to open up, in line with the rest of the country.

“Businesses have invested heavily in Covid safe measures and equipment and want a fair opportunity to trade.”

As of Monday, Glasgow will be the only place in the UK to be preventing indoor hospitality. It's been this way since October... — Scott Graham (@barbiographer) May 21, 2021

Modelling published by the Scottish Government warned that “we are seeing a deteriorating position in Scotland, with considerable uncertainty as to what this means for future weeks”, despite the success of the vaccination programme.

Daily case levels have risen to their highest levels since early March, although this is partly the result of more tests being carried out in hotspot areas.

As well as Glasgow and East Renfrewshire, Clackmannanshire, Midlothian and East Dunbartonshire all have a seven-day rate of more than 50 cases per 100,000 - the nominal threshold for entering Level 2.

Ms Sturgeon acknowledged that the case rates may appear to present “inconsistencies” in how different areas were being treated, but said a far more complex analysis had been carried out to determine levels.

“We've always known that there would be bumps in the road and what we're experiencing now is one of those bumps in the road,” she said.

On the timetable for a further easing nationally she said that while she hoped Scotland would move down the levels “more or less” as one country, she could not confirm this would be the case.

“I hope that we can meet all of the milestones that we’ve set, at least for most of the country, even if we have hotspots that might make that different,” she said.

Nicola Sturgeon says it’s “not unreasonable” to say that next week she could be saying Glasgow measures will have to stay for another week after this. But stresses she’ll review weekly as restrictions may well not be needed for as long as at other points earlier in the pandemic. https://t.co/E96ccOsLs6 — David Wallace Lockhart (@BBCDavidWL) May 21, 2021

Douglas Ross, the leader of the Scottish Tories, said that restrictions should be eased more quickly.

He said: “Public health data shows that the vaccine scheme is working. Hospitalisations have been driven down to incredibly low levels.

“We can safely ease restrictions at a faster pace across the country to protect jobs, help businesses to stay afloat, and protect people’s mental and physical health.

“We cannot treat people’s livelihoods and wider health concerns as secondary, now that there is no risk of our NHS being overwhelmed at this time.

“The SNP Government are moving too slowly in safely easing restrictions nationally where the virus is under control, and they must move faster with more targeted resources in the areas where it is not currently under control.”