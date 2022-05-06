Glasgow man faces charges in knife attack, troopers say

May 6—READE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Glasgow man was charged on Wednesday with aggravated assault, accused of stabbing a Reade Township man with a kitchen knife, sending him to UPMC Altoona with a leg wound, authorities said.

State police in Ebensburg charged Douglas Wayne Simington Sr., 62, of the 100 block of Sunset Boulevard, with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment.

According to a complaint affidavit, a dispute broke out at the residence at 5:07 p.m. Simington allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed a man in the leg, causing loss of feeling and blood.

The victim was taken by ambulance to UPMC Altoona. His condition was not available.

Simington said he snapped after the man had allegedly been badgering him all evening, the affidavit said.

Simington was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and released on $35,000 unsecured bond.