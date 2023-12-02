Glasgow to twin with war-torn Ukrainian city

Mykolaiv in Ukraine was chosen as it shares a shipbuilding history with Glasgow

Glasgow is to twin with war-torn Mykolaiv in Ukraine after it suspended its relationship with Rostov-On-Don in Russia.

It cut ties shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February 2022.

Mykolaiv, which has suffered Russian missile strikes, was chosen as it shares a shipbuilding history with Glasgow.

The mayor of Mykoliav said in a letter that twinning with Glasgow would be a great honour.

A letter set to him from the council said Glasgow was offering "friendship and solidarity to Mykolaiv as twin cities."

Council leader Susan Aitken met representatives of Ukraine in the UK to find out what place would suit - with the southern port city emerging as the best fit.

The letter added: "We believe that the people of Glasgow would be very willing to provide practical support and aid as well as moral support to the people of Mykolaiv, as you work to provide for their needs and reconstruct your city amid the ongoing threat of attack and following the loss and injury of so many of your citizens to Russian aggression."

The Mayor of Mykolaiv said he hopes to share international experience with Glasgow in order to help rebuild the city after it suffered heavy Russian bombardment

Mykolaiv was one of the first cities attacked when the invasion began. Russian forces were pushed back from the city limits, but it endured daily artillery strikes after.

The Mayor, Oleksandr Syenkevych, wrote back to the council: "On behalf of the Mykolaiv City Council and all inhabitants of the hero city of Mykolaiv I have the honour to pay the respect to all the friendly people of Glasgow, your city council and to you personally.

"It is a great honour for me and our city to expand our international ties at such a difficult time for Ukraine to share international experience in order to rebuild Mykolaiv and bring the war to a speedy end."

The twinning proposal will be presented to a full council meeting next week.

Councillors will also be asked to progress signing the memorandum of understanding and invite representatives of the Ukrainian city to attend a ceremony in Glasgow.

Glasgow had been twinned with Rostov-On-Don, a major Russian trade hub located on the Don River near the Black Sea, since 1986.