'Glass everywhere,' 'blood on the floor': Inside Perry High School as a shooter rampaged

Just before the morning bell rang, urging students along to class on their first day back from winter break, the hallways of Perry High School were pierced by the staccato pops of six to seven gunshots, a sound all too familiar in the corridors of American schools.

Then came the dashed off texts to parents. “Shooting.” “Shooter.” “I Love you.” Teachers ushered students into classrooms to shelter in place, a lesson taught to students younger and younger.

Guardians rushed to barricades and reunification centers for information that trickled out like a slow drip from a leaky faucet: The shooter’s dead. Self-inflicted gunshot wound. No threat to the community. Victims are being identified. Some are at hospitals. Vigils are planned. Counselors are in route. Donate blood if you can.

Some six hours later, law enforcement revealed a fuller picture of the horror inside the school: A fellow student, 17-year-old Dylan Butler, had come to school that morning armed with a pump action shotgun, a small-caliber handgun and a rudimentary explosive device. He posted a selfie in a bathroom stall just before the rampage, writing in the caption “now we wait.”

Authorities said he shot six people, killing a sixth-grader who attended the attached middle school and wounding four other students and one administrator, widely reported to be longtime principal Dan Marburger.

Principal Dan Marburger speaks during the Perry High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Then, he turned the gun on himself. The explosive device, officials said, never detonated and was later rendered inoperative.

Citing the ongoing investigation, law enforcement declined to provide more specifics or further identify victims.

With the Iowa Caucuses just 11 days away, many national media reporters previously assigned to cover meet-and-greets at main street diners and speeches at local fellowship halls descended on the mourning community. Vivek Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur and Republican presidential candidate, went ahead with a planned event about a mile from the high school, but swapped his usual barnstorming speech for a quiet prayer.

“We pray for the families and the community here,” he said as a potential caucusgoer removed his cap and bowed his head. “We pray for the health of those who may be healed, those who are getting medical care that they may survive.”

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, and U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn quickly sent statements expressing similar shock and sadness. "My heart aches for the victims of Perry, Iowa and the entire community,” Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley tweeted.

A law enforcement official walks past the Perry Middle School entrance following a shooting at the nearby Perry High School, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in Perry, Iowa. Multiple people were shot inside the school early Thursday as students prepared to start their first day of classes after their annual winter break, authorities said. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

“I want this community to know that every Iowan stands with you,” Reynolds added at an afternoon news conference before ordering flags lowered to half-staff. “It's impossible to understand why anything like this happens, but, again, I want you to know that we'll work tirelessly to get the answers so that we can prevent it from happening again.”

Perry, a town of 8,000 about 40 miles northwest of downtown Des Moines, is the sort of place where most people know each other through kids’ sports or church or bumping into the friend of a friend at the grocery store. It’s the sort of place where locals lean on that network of support when tragedy strikes, as it has in this Dallas County community all too often recently.

“I’m really scared to find out who’s here and who’s not. I know a lot of these kids. I coached baseball here for years,” said Kevin Shelley, a longtime resident whose 15-year-old son was grazed by bullets in the morning shooting.

“Everybody always says you don’t think it will happen in your school,” he said, wearing a stoicism betrayed only by the streaks of previous tears. “But it can happen anyway.”

Perry High School junior Samuel Hernandez, center, listens to a news conference following a shooting at Perry High School, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in Perry, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

‘It doesn’t seem real. It doesn’t seem real’: What happened inside Perry High School

The sun hadn’t yet risen and school was still 20 minutes from officially starting after the holiday break when the first shots rang out.

Rachael Kares, an 18-year-old senior, was wrapping up jazz band practice at 7:37 a.m. ― she knows specifically because she had just looked at her watch ― when she and her bandmates jumped at a series of loud blasts: pop, pop, pop, pop.

Unmistakably four gunshots to her ears, each one spaced apart.

“My band teacher looked at us and yelled, ‘Run!’ So we ran,” she said.

She heard more shots ― more pops ― as she ran, but couldn’t make out how many. The bangs were drowned out by screams of “Get out! Get out!”

At the middle school, eighth-grader Aiden Tunink was eating breakfast in the cafeteria after an early morning basketball scrimmage when he heard loud booms.

“One of his friends literally said, ‘Who’s beating on the table?’ Then they figured out what was going on,” said Aiden’s mom, Andrea Tunink.

The lunchroom monitors started yelling, “You’ve got to go! You’ve got to go,” Aiden told his mom, and he and his friends ran out one of the back doors.

When he called his mom en route to the safety of a friend’s house in the neighborhood, he pleaded: Tell Maci ― his sister and a high school senior ― to stay away.

“He said, ‘It doesn’t seem real. It doesn’t seem real,’” Andrea Tunink said.

Over law enforcement scanners, local dispatchers said they had accessed the school’s cameras and were seeing disturbances in the west hallway. A first responder ― who’d made it to the scene within minutes of the first shots ― reported a "male subject down in the hallway ― appears to be self-inflicted,” among other victims.

At 7:46 a.m., dispatchers called for medical helicopters.

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there has been a shooting at the city's high school.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Principal Dan Marburger, suspected to be the administrator that was shot, according to multiple witnesses, has been in his post for nearly 30 years.

Originally from Sabula, a hamlet on the shore of the Mississippi River, Marburger had stayed in Iowa to attend Central College in Pella and then get a master’s at Des Moines’ Drake University before starting at Perry in 1995.

“I always knew I’d be a teacher,” Marburger previously told the local paper.

On the school district’s website, Marburger highlighted a favorite quote from Maya Angelou: “As you grow older, you will discover that you have two hands, one for helping yourself, the other for helping others.”

High school senior Ava Augustus was in a counselor's office, waiting for hers to arrive, when she heard the shots. She and other people barricaded the door, preparing to throw things if necessary. The room’s window was too small to make an escape.

“And then we hear ‘He’s down. You can go out,’” Augustus said through tears. ”And I run and you can just see glass everywhere, blood on the floor. I get to my car and they’re taking a girl out of the auditorium who had been shot in her leg.”

In the mayhem right after the shooting, some kids ran past the football field while others sprinted to houses in the immediate neighborhood. Still others were taken to official reunification sites at the National Guard Armory and Perry Lutheran Homes, an assisted living home where nurses had set out tissues and snacks.

Within minutes of students running from the school, parents flocked to the area, seeking any answers about their children.

A man and children leave the McCreary Community Building after being reunited following a shooting at Perry High School, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in Perry, Iowa.

Kevin Shelley waited for word near the football stadium. He’d been on shift as a garbage truck driver when his son, Zander, texted that he’d been grazed by a bullet. He and other students had made it to a classroom where a teacher kept them hidden before the all clear.

“I am the most scared I've ever been in my whole life,'" Shelley told a gaggle of reporters.

"Watching parents come up …. as we're (evacuating) over here — within minutes, parents pulling in here and screaming and crying and hugging their kids. It was more than I can handle," said Holly Killmer, a teacher for Perry Middle School.

As dozens of law enforcement agencies ― more than 150 personnel in all ― responded, police started a systematic search of the school, placing barricades and closing off streets.

By a 10 a.m. news conference, Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante said students, staff and the community were out of immediate danger.

But he added a haunting reality: The situation could have been much worse if school had been in session at the time of the shooting.

Perry has rallied through tragedy before. This time will be no different, police chief says

By lunchtime Thursday, Perry’s main street was barren. The Backwoods Boutique, Lynn Hulgan State Farm and the local Fareway grocer all closed as the news broke.

As soon as Andrea Tunink confirmed her two children ― eighth-grader Aiden and senior Maci ― were safe, she sent out a text to the five high school students who work at her store, Ben’s Five and Dime.

No one was hurt, but she told them to go home and spend time with their families. She was closing shop for the rest of the day.

“It hits a little different when you’re a business owner and you have kids in the school, and I know there’s a lot of us who do,” Tunink said.

Like so many in the community, she said her family members are still processing what happened Thursday morning. “You never think it’s going to be here," she said.

But, she added, this small community has survived many tragedies before. And she’d already seen Facebook mobilize with posts asking how people could help.

Multiple police departments investigate a shooting at Perry High School on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in Perry, Iowa.

In 2010, a native son, Marine Lance Cpl. Joshua Davis, a gunner, was killed in Helmand Province while serving during Operation Enduring Freedom. He’d enlisted only a year before.

The school community itself has also been through a particularly tough few years, a spate of “almost constant sadness,” Marburger said recently.

In May 2021, Perry High School senior Melanie Gonzalez drowned the weekend before her high school graduation. The 18-year-old had a laugh that would fill any room, her friends said, and they honored her with a tribute in the corner of the school’s parking lot — flowers and teddy bears wearing 2021 graduation caps.

Less than two years later, two Perry students from nearby Jamaica, Iowa, 13- and 15-year-olds Walter and Daisy Gavidia, were killed in a car crash in March 2023. Their 17-year-old sister Edlyn Gavidia, another Perry student, was left in critical condition.

And just a month after that collision, a Perry High School industrial technology teacher, Chad Morman, 39, was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 141.

“This community has been through tough times before and has rallied together. I am sure this time will be no different,” Police Chief Eric Vaughn said at a news conference, his voice catching in his throat as he spoke. Vaughn received his own outpouring of community love in 2022 when he was shot during a standoff.

Governor Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference about Perry High School Shooting on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in Perry Iowa

But now begins the difficult work of piecing together what exactly happened. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation will serve as the lead investigative agency with assistance from the Perry Police Department, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Dallas County Attorney's Office, officials said.

The equally difficult work of healing begins as well. As other communities across America have shown, scars from school shootings can live for years like bruises, just under the surface.

"I work in the school … and two of my three children were supposed to be in the high school at that time," said Killmer, the Perry Middle School teacher. "How do you wrap your mind around sending them back into that environment? How do they do that? It's just so traumatic."

Reynolds has promised “full resources of the state government” in response to the tragedy. The Perry Community School District has already canceled classes for Friday and begun offering grief services.

When Kevin Shelley got his son’s text, he sped to the school, waiting by the football stadium. As soon as he laid eyes on his son, he reached out, enveloping his son in his arms, almost like he was ensuring that the boy was real, not a hope or a figment.

He hadn’t known the extent of his son’s injuries, and was relieved to learn they were only graze wounds, one on his back, the other on his arm.

Then, with a teacher's blessing, he took his son home, to safety — a feeling many in Perry surely sought as the sun set on a tragic day, one no town ever thinks will come.

A family leaves the McCreary Community Building after being reunited following a shooting at Perry High School, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in Perry, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

How to help Perry shooting victims

One GoFundMe, called Perry Iowa Community-School Shooting, has been created for the community by Erin Owens, the administrator of the popular Perry Community Facebook group. Owens wrote in the fundraiser that "needs are unknown" at this time, but funds would be distributed as needs arise.

GoFundMe officials are monitoring any fundraiser created to prevent scams and a spokesperson said media would be provided a list of any fundraisers it verifies.

LifeServe Blood Center, the main blood provider for hospitals in Dallas and Polk counties that are treating victims, posted on social media that it sent additional blood products to those hospitals.

It also requested those who are able to schedule an appointment to donate blood by http://lifeserve.info/schedule or calling 800-287-4903.

