Glass eyes, medieval combs and human skulls – how mudlarking helped me cope with life

Scouring the shores of the Thames, Lara Maiklem uncovers pieces of the city’s forgotten past

‘All you need are wellies, a bag for finds and sunscreen. I’ll bring the latex gloves.’ Lara Maiklem’s email, sent a week before our encounter, has done its work. I arrive on the Greenwich foreshore to meet the author and amateur historian well oiled, substantially booted and slightly worried. Looking for London’s past in what Dickens described as the ‘slime and ooze’ of the Thames suddenly seems like a silly idea.

In her new book, Mudlarking: Lost and Found on the River Thames, Maiklem follows the river from its western tidal head at Teddington Lock to its arrival at the sea in the east, recounting what has been found on its fringes along the way. The book is a hybrid of personal memoir, London history and literary cabinet of curiosities. She tells of treasures – Iron Age pots, coins, garnets galore and the ‘soft butteriness’ of gold – but also bloated corpses, riverside morgues and the dreaded ‘Thames tummy’ she occasionally acquired as a result.

Still, this is Greenwich, I tell myself, where time and tide are orderly. I descend the river steps to the gentle sound of a piano breezing from the Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music & Dance in the Old Royal Naval College. Maiklem strides over the shingle with a beaming smile.

Some 20 years ago, she began searching this shoreline for debris from the Palace of Placentia, the birthplace of Henry VIII, which once dominated Greenwich. This place made her a mudlark – or, as the 20th-century archaeologist Ivor Noël Hume called them, ‘a something-for-nothing collector’. Her London Mudlark Facebook page has helped to popularise the pastime. And today she is offering me a masterclass.

There is something Tiggerish in Maiklem’s enthusiasm for this messy business. With a lick of vanilla-blonde hair and a rumbling Sid James laugh, she waxes lyrical about a pair of Roman castration clamps uncovered at London Bridge.We begin at the western end of the foreshore, near Cutty Sark, where remnants of a medieval jetty poke out of the shoreline like a black, snapped spine. Beyond this point is an area listed as a scheduled monument, a site of national archaeological interest, from which nothing can be removed.

The river can throw up unpleasant surprises – false teeth, cannulas, colostomy bags and corpses bob up Credit: Zoë Savitz More

But there is plenty to be found where we are. ‘This is a piece of the palace; this is from a window,’ Maiklem says, bending down next to a chunk of pale masonry. Her hands sweep across the pebbles, plucking items out of the gloop that, to me, are hardly visible. ‘This is a piece of 16th or 17th century German stoneware, so that would have been used in the palace. There are bones, there are oyster shells. That’s a Tudor brick, you can tell by how thin it is. This is where you find little things stuck to the surface, like pins and buttons.’ The river’s natural panning action sorts its bounty.

Maiklem recently found a human skull on the Thames Estuary (mudlarks are competitive and notoriously cagey about where exactly they have struck lucky). She believes it belonged to one of the inmates from the prison hulks that were moored along the estuary during the late 18th century.

‘It’s not a modern skull, you can tell it’s been in there for ages. Other bits of him were lying all over the place. We gathered up all the bones we could find and buried them in a shallow grave, marked it, took a GPS, and then the police went and dug it up.’ She was swabbed for DNA to eliminate her from investigations.