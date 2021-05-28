Glass guilty of murdering Kimberly Mattingly

May 27—"Justice for Kimi" are the words imprinted on the bracelet that Courtney Heath wore during the jury trial of a Mason man charged with killing her 29-year-old sister, Kimberly Mattingly.

Christopher Glass, 37, was found guilty in Effingham County Circuit Court Thursday of first-degree murder, concealing her death and aggravated battery with a firearm. The verdict — delivered after the jury deliberated for an hour and a half — brought tears to Mattingly's family.

Glass could receive a sentence of life imprisonment. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 3.

Mattingly's mother, Gena Holbrook, is hoping for a life sentence.

"Because my daughter is not breathing and he gets to breathe every day," she said outside the courtroom following the verdict.

Holbrook noted that even though during a videotaped interview with Illinois State Police investigators Glass said he was a friend to Mattingly, that was a lie.

"She was his friend, but he was not her friend," she said.

Holbrook said she is taking her life day by day. She has been focusing her energy on helping find missing people. Holbrook had reported her daughter's disappearance on April 8 of last year, which led to the eventual discovery of her body on private property in rural Beecher City.

The events leading up to Mattingly's death and after were recounted during two days of testimony that included a videotaped interview with Glass after her body was discovered and expert witnesses.

In his closing argument, Effingham County State's Attorney Bryan Kibler noted that Glass stated during the interview that he shot Mattingly at first accidentally. Glass then admitted coming back some time later and shooting her second time somewhere in the head or chest area as she gasped for air.

"He shot her the first time, doesn't provide medical help, then goes back to shoot her again," Kibler said. "That's first-degree murder."

Those were the only two times Glass admitted shooting Mattingly, despite the autopsy showing she had been shot multiple times. Forensic pathologist Dr. Scott Denton testified Mattingly had been shot seven times — three times in the right arm, once in the hip, one that grazed her left eye, a superficial shot in the stomach and a fatal shot in the neck.

Kibler told jurors it didn't matter if Glass denied shooting her more times because the second shot was fatal.

"He intended to kill her. She was gasping for air," he said.

Kibler also argued Glass had motive to shoot Mattingly following testimony from the former girlfriend Glass was staying with in Mason.

Michelle Meyer testified Glass got into a domestic dispute with Mattingly after she drove her to the Beecher City property on April 6. Meyer said Glass had planned to take her to work and borrow her car to take Mattingly home that day. But when Glass got into the vehicle, Meyer said Mattingly began yelling at him and swinging a padlock. He held Mattingly down to calm her, according to Meyer. Meyer left for work a short time later.

Glass and Mattingly got into another struggle, according to Glass, over a backpack he had. The backpack had a loaded revolver that was cocked. Glass claims he accidentally shot Mattingly through the backpack in the stomach.

Kibler asserted the shot wasn't accidental.

"He did it on purpose because he was mad at Kim Mattingly," he said.

Public Defender Scott Schmidt argued Glass had no motive because he had no reason to want to hurt his "friend" Kim that day, who was acting "erratic." Schmidt, who noted "everybody was quite intoxicated on meth," said Glass was trying to calm her down.

"In fact, he went to great lengths to take her home that day," he said.

While Kibler contended the first shot was intentional, Schmidt disagreed, arguing instead Glass acted recklessly having a loaded revolver with the hammer cocked in a backpack.

"Still serious crime. Doesn't make it first-degree murder," he said.

Addressing the charge of concealing a homicidal death, Kibler said evidence showed Glass was guilty not only by denying to police he saw Kim the day she was killed and knew her whereabouts, he admitted in the interview he obtained a tarp, put her in a pit and had a shovel nearby to bury her.

Glass admitted he had help. Aaron Kaiser helped him bury her on the property owned by Kaiser's parents. Kaiser is serving 8 1/2 years for helping conceal Mattingly's death.