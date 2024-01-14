Glass house for sale in Texas features ‘Zen-vibe.’ Check out the mid-century home
A striking residence that looks more like a work of art than a standard house has landed on the real estate market in Houston, Texas, for $3.1 million.
The exterior — which balances brilliantly off the lush greenery of the surrounding towering trees — features floor-to-ceiling windows that allow natural light to burst through a majority of the 5,481-square-foot estate.
“Superbly restored Mid-Century home sited on a towering bluff above Buffalo Bayou. Designed in 1970 by architect Jack Stehling; extensively renovated 2018-20 per seller,” the listing on Sotheby’s International Realty describes.
“Light-filled, open spaces with full-length windows and glass slider doors; massive, three-story glass atrium at rear with panoramic views; gleaming terrazzo floors; conversation pit surrounded by Madagascan Dalbergia Rosewood paneling.”
Other features across the five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home include:
Sleek kitchen
Primary suite with a private atrium
“Zen-vibe bath”
Fireplace
Flex room
“It’s really a fun house,” listing agent Walter Bering told Realtor.com “I’ve been selling homes for 43 years, and this is the coolest house I’ve listed. There’s not anything else like it in Houston.”
The technicolor throwback decor also ups the allure of the home while the surrounding nature adds a level of depth an average house can’t compete with.
