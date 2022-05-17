Glass Lewis backs McDonald's directors in boardroom fight with Carl Icahn

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Svea Herbst-Bayliss
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Carl Icahn
    Carl Icahn
    American businessman

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

BOSTON (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis on Tuesday recommended McDonald's Corp investors vote for the company's directors, dealing a setback to billionaire investor Carl Icahn's efforts to replace two directors.

"The Dissident (Icahn) has failed to make a sufficiently compelling case to warrant the boardroom changes it is seeking here," Glass Lewis wrote in the report seen by Reuters.

A representative for Icahn did not immediately have a comment.

The report came one day after Institutional Shareholder Services, Glass Lewis' larger rival, also recommended that shareholders back the company's nominees. McDonald's shareholders will meet on May 26.

Icahn nominated candidates to the fast-food restaurant's board to hold the company accountable for pledges it made a decade ago on sourcing pork.

McDonald's says it has worked to change its pork sourcing. But it is behind schedule on a plan to stop buying pork from suppliers that confine pigs in small crates during pregnancy. Both ISS and Glass Lewis say Icahn has raised awareness for animal rights.

"We acknowledge (Icahn's) efforts to seek improvements to animal welfare conditions is a worthy and noble endeavor," Glass Lewis wrote. But the advisory firm also criticized Icahn, saying he had taken a "decidedly simplistic and myopic view of ESG concerns, with no substantive regard given to the economics of the Company’s business nor to the creation of shareholder value."

McDonald's said Icahn's two nominees lack the broader expertise needed to serve on the company's board. Glass Lewis wrote that Icahn's candidates "lack the requisite background, qualifications and experience for serving on the board of a large multinational firm" like McDonald's.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chris Reese and Cynthia Osterman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tucker Carlson Says Race Politics Is ‘A Sin,’ Ignores Racial Conspiracy Theories He's Pushed

    The Fox News host has faced fierce scrutiny over his support of the "great replacement" idea cited in a racist screed allegedly left by the Buffalo gunman.

  • Return of the Moskvich: Russia to revive 'legendary' Soviet-era car after Renault exit

    Moscow's mayor Sergei Sobyanin said he would nationalise Renault's car factory in the city, after the Western carmaker said it was selling its local business following the start of the conflict in Ukraine. The plant, which Sobyanin said had a "long and glorious history", will be repurposed to produce the Moskvich brand of passenger cars that were last manufactured two decades ago.

  • Australian banks enter tech arms race as rising rates squeeze profit

    The 10-minute home loan - at the tap of a smartphone screen - is emerging as the next frontier in Australian banking as rising interest rates quash a pandemic-fuelled property boom, eating into mortgage income and renewing focus on cost-cutting tech. That has left banks, which make most of their profit from mortgages, looking to automate every step of the loan process and cut overheads such as staffing and real estate to keep growing profit from what analysts say may be a shrinking pool of money. So far only Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), the biggest lender, has put a speed target on its automation drive.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Or Sell As It Dumps Another 7 Million Shares Of Rivian?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. in late 2020. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • On Sees Shares Rise as Global Demand Spikes in First Quarter

    Shares for On Holding AG were up 3% on Tuesday after the performance athletic brand reported growth in the first quarter of 2022 as demand continues to be strong globally, Footwear News reports. The Swiss company reported a net sales increase of 67.9% to CHF 235.7 million (or about $237.51 million, based on current exchange […]

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Crashing Again Today

    Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (NASDAQ: TNXP) were crashing 22.7% as of 10:54 a.m. ET on Tuesday. This stock split took effect today. Reverse stock splits aren't a sign that things are going well for a company.

  • McDonald’s makes symbolic exit from Russia after 30 years

    Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma joins the Live show to discuss McDonald's exiting Russia after 30 years.

  • Qualcomm and 3 Other Chip Stocks to Buy on the Sector’s Surprising Drop

    Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar, who has been doubtful about semiconductor stocks, sees attractive buying opportunities in the sector.

  • Nasdaq Sell-Off: 3 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    The Nasdaq-100 stock market index, which represents the technology sector, has officially entered a bear market. Three Motley Fool contributors think Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), and Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) are oversold, and represent great long-term value at their current prices. Here's why investors might regret missing this chance to buy when they look back a few years from now.

  • Jamie Dimon Dealt Rare Blow as JPMorgan Holders Reject Pay Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon was handed a rare defeat from shareholders as they rejected a pay proposal, just months after the board unfurled lucrative incentives for the JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief to stay on for a number of years.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to Proc

  • Putin sees no threat from NATO expansion, warns against military build-up

    LONDON (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that there was no threat to Russia if Sweden and Finland joined NATO but cautioned that Moscow would respond if the U.S.-led alliance bolstered military infrastructure in the new Nordic members. Putin, Russia's paramount leader since 1999, has repeatedly cited the post-Soviet enlargement of the NATO alliance eastwards toward Russia's borders as a reason for the conflict of Ukraine.

  • Cubs place Heyward on IL with no designation, recall Hughes

    The Chicago Cubs placed outfielder Jason Heyward on the injured list with no designation and selected left-handed pitcher Brandon Hughes from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday. Manager David Ross said Heyward is “doing OK” and added “he had some real stuff” that included body aches and hydration issues. Heyward, a five-time Gold Glove winner, is batting .208 with four RBIs in 27 games this season.

  • Philippines president-elect Marcos in Australia for a private trip

    Philippine president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr made a private trip to Australia on Tuesday, his spokesperson said, drawing some protesters onto the streets of the city of Melbourne. While he was there, Marcos received a phone call from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who congratulated him on winning the presidential election, his spokesperson Vic Rodriguez told a media briefing in Manila. "It is more of a private trip...for a much needed rest and vacation of president-elect Bongbong," Rodriguez said, referring to Marcos' nickname and adding he is due to return to Manila on Thursday.

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Keeping up the returns would be a neat trick in today’s market, as the main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 15% on the S&P 500 and 24% on the NASDAQ. For investors, then, the best strategy may just be to follow a winner. Billionaire investing legend George Soros is most definitely a winner. He’s built a portfolio worth billions, and had possibly the greatest bull run in hedge fund history, averaging 30% annualized returns for 30 years. Starting in 1992, when he

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Love Passive Income? Here's What Investing $10,000 in This REIT Could Make for You Each Month

    Passive income is a wonderful thing: The money comes in while you do nothing but own the stock. In this case, that means shares of a stock that pays you in dividends. As a REIT, it's obliged to return at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends, and Agree Realty does that monthly, which can make it even more agreeable to income investors.

  • This Ridiculously Cheap Warren Buffett Stock Could Make You Rich

    Warren Buffett has become an investing icon. Warren Buffett has a penchant for buying value stocks, and so it's worth keeping in mind his advice that "it's far better to buy a wonderful business at a fair price than a fair business at a wonderful price." With that in mind, let's see why one of his holdings, RH (NYSE: RH), could qualify as the rare "wonderful business selling at a wonderful price" -- meaning that it could very well make you a lot of money provided you have some patience.

  • Goldman Sachs lowers its S&P 500 price target for the 3rd time this year and says a recession would cause the stock market to fall another 11%

    If the economy avoids a recession, there is still a downside scenario where surging interest rates take a bite out of valuations, Goldman said.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from