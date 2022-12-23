'Glass Onion' Director on Not Showing Daniel Craig & Partner Together

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Editor's note: this article contains some spoilers for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Netflix.

Glass Onion is finally on Netflix. Months after it was initially shown in movie theaters, Rian Johnson’s eclectic mystery is now available for everyone with Netflix to watch. Fans of Johnson’s charming detective Benoit Blanc were excited when earlier this fall, Johnson said that Blanc is “obviously” gay, and a scene showing him living with another man was meant to show that.

We’re not going to spoil it, but the scene shows a very famous British actor as Blanc’s partner. It’s a small scene, but establishes more about Blanc’s life outside of investigating murders than we had seen before. However, now that more people are seeing the film, some are questioning the scene. If it's meant to show that Blanc is gay and living with his partner, why don’t we ever see the two men together in the same scene? Screen Rant talked to Johnson about the decision to not show the two men together:

“It certainly wasn’t meant to skirt anything, but it wasn’t driven by COVID in particular. It was just kind of the way the scene was written,” Johnson explained. “It’s the delight of connecting up that moment, when you come back to it halfway through, with the moment from the beginning was kind of the idea of it. I felt like having Blanc be gay and have a partner just felt like a very natural thing coming out of the first movie.”

Johnson said that since the movies are meant to be focusing on the mystery, not on the detective, he doesn’t want to go too deep in showing scenes from Blanc’s life outside the mysteries.

“It’s a delicate thing, though, because the detective is always at the center of a good murder mystery; the detective is never the protagonist of a good murder mystery,” he said. “And I feel like in general, if you think about Poirot, for example, I feel like getting glimpses of the detective’s life outside of the scope of the case is interesting. But I don’t know that I can ever see the movies being more about that. The whole thing is kind of about the mystery itself.”

Story continues

“But at the same time, it’s a big part of who he is, and going forward, it’s going to be fun to learn more about that,” Johnson conceded. “It’s true, it is just a glimpse of it. And that was one thing that I thought about; we’re obviously going to want to see more of this.”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is now streaming on Netflix.

RELATED | Watch the Exciting 1st Trailer For Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story