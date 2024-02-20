‘Glass palace?’ Pricey mid-century modern for sale is stunning in California. See it

There is nothing that screams “vintage gemstone” more than a beautiful mid-century modern estate, like this one on the real estate market in one of these most famous zip codes of all time.

But, this Beverly Hills, California, estate is on the pricey side — $21.995 million.

Nestled in the 90210, the six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home has a bit of a glamorous history, according to the listing on Coldwell Banker.

“Designed by master architect, Rex Lotery, FAIA, in 1959 and situated in the iconic Trousdale Estates, this mid-century masterpiece has been meticulously restored,” the listing says.

“Conceptualized for French actress Corinne Calvet in the 1950s and inspired by a chance meeting with Charlotte Perriand, Lotery pulled out every artistic stop in his design to honor and maintain mid-century minimalism.”

The home sits on a landscape that was “inspired by Brazilian modernism” and there are features galore spread over the residence’s 8,800 square feet, including:

“The Calvet Residence offers the best of both worlds, historic and modern, which lends a living experience unparalleled by contemporary design,” the listing notes.

This beauty was featured on Zillow Gone Wild, a Facebook page and X (formerly known as Twitter) account that showcases interesting homes for sale across the globe. And fans fell in love.

“I love everything about this home!” one person commented on Facebook.

“MCM (mid-century modern) is not usually my style but this is absolutely done to perfection!” another said.

“While this Los Angeles mid-century modern is STUNNING, here’s the inside scoop on the house - from a LA friend and RE Agent ‘A glass palace with all the right mid-century notes. Every angle is sleek and frames the pools and gardens,’” someone posted on X.

The listing is held by Tomer Fridman of Compass and Elizabeth Donovan of Coldwell Banker Realty.

