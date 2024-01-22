Glass shattered, shoes strewn in North Bend outlet store burglary
A burglary at a North Bend Premium Outlets store resulted in stolen merchandise and broken glass.
Police said they arrived at the NikeFactoryStore at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to find shattered glass and shoeboxes strewn inside and outside the business.
Snoqualmie Police said the store has been targeted by smash-and-grab burglars before.
In this case, some kind of object was thrown through a window.
The Coach store was also recently hit by burglars.
Police believe the burglary is part of ongoing organized retail theft, some of them targeting the outlet mall.