Glassboro man, 22, slain in early-morning shooting

GLASSBORO – Police are investigating the slaying of a 22-year-old man here early Friday.

Travon A. Barker-Bordley was found shot shortly after 1 a.m. in a home on the 200 block of University Boulevard, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police responding to a report of gunshots cleared several people from the home, then found the victim in an upstairs bedroom, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

Barker-Bordley, a Glassboro resident, had been shot multiple times.

“While the investigation remains ongoing, there is no ongoing risk to the local community,” the statement said.

