Glassboro man, accused of killing Collingswood resident, enters plea

CAMDEN – A Glassboro man has admitted to killing a Collingswood man in an early-morning shooting in January 2021.

Angel Torres, 33, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in connection with the death of Michael Giancola, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

The 6 a.m. shooting occurred after the men had a “verbal exchange” on the 1800 block of South 6th Street in Camden, the prosecutor’s office said.

Torres opened fire as Giancola tried to drive away, striking the 24-year-old victim twice.

Giancola’s vehicle crashed at the intersection of South 6th Street and Ferry Avenue. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Torres was arrested nine days later in a hotel near Baltimore.

Under his plea, Torres would be required to serve 85 percent of a 20-year prison term, or 17 years, before parole eligibility.

He entered his plea at a May 16 hearing before Superior Court Judge Kurt Kramer in Camden.

The judge scheduled sentencing for June 15.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

