Glassboro man's death in shoot-out under investigation

GLASSBORO – An investigation is continuing into a deadly shoot-out here.

No one has been charged at this time with causing the Oct. 20 death of Sidney Garcia, a 41-year-old borough resident.

But authorities have announced charges that include receiving stolen property against Brian K. Barnes, 42, of Glassboro, who was allegedly in a dispute with Garcia prior to his death.

Garcia, who was found wounded in the backyard of a home on South Academy Street, died after being taken to an area hospital.

Jeremy Barron victim of daylight attack Westville man fatally shot in Camden

Police have said Barnes was wounded during an exchange of gunfire with Garcia.

Both men “were well-known to each other,” the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

Barnes has also been charged with weapons offenses, according to a statement from the prosecutor’s office.

He was released after processing on a complaint summons.

The charges against Barnes are only allegations. He has not been convicted in the case.

“A review of the cause of death as well as the actions leading up to it is being conducted jointly” by the prosecutor’s office and Glassboro police, the statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prosecutor’s Detective Christopher Popper at 856-384-5593 or Glassboro Police Investigator Nicholas Whalen at 856-881-1500.

Information can also be e-mailed to the prosecutor’s office at tips@co.gloucester.nj.us.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daly Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Victim fatally shot on South Academy Street in Glassboro