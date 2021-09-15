Glassdoor acquires career-focused social network platform Fishbowl

Job search and review company Glassdoor has acquired career-focused social network platform Fishbowl. The site allows professionals to ask questions and have conversations with peers in their respective fields. The job search and review company plans to integrate the feature into its offerings under the banner Fishbowl by Glassdoor.

“Fishbowl came on our radar as something pretty interesting in our space,” Glassdoor CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong tells Yahoo Finance.

“We just found that we’re so aligned with our missions and visions at the end of the day, the heart of what Glassdoor is all about is workplace transparency. From the very beginning, we’ve been about giving people the inside scoop on what it’s like to work at a company. What you’d get paid and bring this information to where this information wasn’t available,” said Sutherland-Wong.

“We’ve been impressed by Fishbowl’s incredible product, team and growth and are excited to help expand the community even faster. We proudly welcome Fishbowl employees to the Glassdoor family and look forward to the future together,” he added.

Fishbowl conversations from people working in related companies and industries will already be made available to Glassdoor users. However, users will have to create a Fishbowl account to view the discussions. Users can be identified by job title only, by the company they work for, or with their full name, title, and company if they chose.

“More than ever, professionals are seeking communities to have valuable career conversations and get more information from people beyond those they already know. No one brings transparency to the workplace better than Glassdoor. And with Fishbowl’s platform for real-time professional conversations the opportunity together is incredibly powerful,” said Matt Sunbulli, Fishbowl Chief Executive Officer. “We’re excited to have Glassdoor’s support to power Fishbowl’s growth.”

