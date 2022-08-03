Glassport councilwoman accused of punching man at local bar

A Glassport councilwoman is accused of punching a man in the face at a local bar.

According to Franklin Sabolcik, a night out at Hot Rodz in Glassport turned violent at the hands of Councilwoman Katherine Handra.

Sabolcik tells Channel 11 he was coming out of the bar’s bathroom when he was attacked.

“She grabbed me from behind and starting punching me in the face,” said Sabolcik.

“One of my friends actually grabbed my head and shoved it in his chest for her to stop. And another friend actually pulled her off.”

According to the criminal complaint, Handra was picked up in front of Club 22, where she came out willingly and with a beer bottle in hand. She also admitted to punching Sabolcik in the face — twice.

Sabolcik says the councilwoman has targeted him multiple times in the past, but things have never become physical.

“No one seems to know the reason why this all started, and to be honest with you, I’m not the only one. She has a track record,” said Sabolcik.

Glassport Mayor Keith DiMarco told Channel 11 in a statement:

“I can confirm that there was an incident that resulted in an arrest. It was a physical altercation. You are also correct in that it is a member of the Glassport Council. I am assuming that it is still under investigation and can’t comment any further on the matter due to the fact that it is still under investigation. If you have any other questions, feel free to reach back out.”

“She’s an embarrassment to this town as a councilwoman,” said Sabolcik.

Handra is charged with simple assault, harassment and public drunkenness. Channel 11 reached out to her for comment but have not heard back.

