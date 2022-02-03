Glassport man gets federal prison term for child porn found during missing Kentucky teen investigation

Feb. 3—A Glassport man was sentenced Wednesday to 87 months in a federal prison on a charge of possession of child pornography, according to court filings.

Rory Shelton, 59, was ordered to spend five years on supervised release after the prison term.

Shelton pleaded guilty in federal court in July after authorities said they found an "extensive collection" of child pornography during an investigation involving a 16-year-old girl missing from Kentucky who was found at his home.

The girl was reported missing May 2, 2019, police said at the time. Police in Paducah, Ky. contacted authorities in Glassport that day to report she had been communicating with a man in Pennsylvania prior to her disappearance. Security footage from Shelton's apartment building showed the girl enter with Shelton on May 3, police said.

During an interview with police, Shelton said he rented a car and picked the girl up after they had conversed over Instagram. He told investigators he cut off her court-appointed electronic monitoring bracelet before driving her back to his apartment.

Shelton's defense attorney in the federal case wrote in a sentencing memorandum that Shelton did not seek out child pornography, but rather had it sent to him without solicitation.

"There was no evidence that he actively sought out relationships with females under the age of consent or that he was involved with any minor females other than the one from Kentucky that led to his state charges," attorney Neil Rothschild wrote.

Prosecutors said Shelton had more than 600 images of child pornography.

"By any measure, the defendant's actions in both this case and the state case are extremely serious," they said in a sentencing memorandum.

He was ordered to pay $9,000 in restitution and forfeit two cell phones.

The federal sentence will run concurrently to state imprisonment he already is serving related to the Kentucky girl.

Shelton was sentenced in state court to three to six years in a state prison followed by three years of probation, according to online court records. He pleaded guilty to interference with custody of a child, concealment of the whereabouts of a child and obstruction in October 2019.

