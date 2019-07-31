Glaston Oyj Abp (HEL:GLA1V) Shares Have Generated A Total Return Of -27% In The Last Year

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. For example, the Glaston Oyj Abp (HEL:GLA1V) share price is down 46% in the last year. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 0.6%. To make matters worse, the returns over three years have also been really disappointing (the share price is 36% lower than three years ago). The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 38% in the last three months.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unhappily, Glaston Oyj Abp had to report a 72% decline in EPS over the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 46% the share price fall. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared. With a P/E ratio of 72.50, it's fair to say the market sees an EPS rebound on the cards.

It is of course excellent to see how Glaston Oyj Abp has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Glaston Oyj Abp the TSR over the last year was -27%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 0.6% in the last year, Glaston Oyj Abp shareholders lost 27% (even including dividends). Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 0.5%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Before forming an opinion on Glaston Oyj Abp you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on FI exchanges.

