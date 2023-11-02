Glastonbury festival 2024 – live updates: Fans livid as ticket sales delayed by two weeks

The Glastonbury Festival 2024 ticket sale has been pushed back by two weeks, organisers have said, after a problem with registration came to light.

A statement was posted to the Glastonbury website just hours before coach tickets were due to go on sale at 6pm today (Thursday 2 November).

“Unfortunately, it has come to light that some individuals hoping to buy tickets for 2024 have discovered after Monday’s registration deadline that they are no longer registered, despite believing they were,” the statement said.

“Out of fairness to those individuals, we will be re-opening the window for registration at 12 noon on Monday 6 November. It will remain open until 5pm on Monday 13 November.”

Tickets plus coach travel will now go on sale at 6pm GMT on Thursday 16 November, while general admission tickets will go on sale at 9am GMT on Sunday 19 November. Organisers have urged anyone hoping to buy a ticket to check their existing registration immediately or submit a new registration.

“We apologise for the late change to the ticket sale dates, but we want to ensure that everyone who would like to buy a ticket for next year’s Festival is able to confirm their registration ahead of the sale,” a spokesperson said.

14:03 , Roisin O'Connor

NEWS JUST IN! A note from Glastonbury organisers:

15:15 , Inga Parkel

One fan hit out at Glastonbury’s justification for the delay, calling it “pathetic”.

“This is pathetic. You’ve never cared about it being ‘fair’, otherwise you wouldn’t have a system where people with the fastest broadband always get tickets, and those that can’t afford it miss out year in year our. Make it a ballot system and then it’s a level playing field,” they tweeted.

This is pathetic. You’ve never cared about it being ‘fair’, otherwise you wouldn’t have a system where people with the fastest broadband always get tickets, and those that can’t afford it miss out year in year our. Make it a ballot system and then it’s a level playing field — Nadia Youds (@nadiawalshie) November 2, 2023

15:00 , Inga Parkel

One fan called the delay an “absolute joke”. “There was more than enough time to sort this out. Why delay it? You’re just making it harder for people who are organised. How is that fair?” they wrote on X/Twitter.

Absolute joke. There was more than enough time to sort this out. Why delay it? You’re just making it harder for people who are organised. How is that fair? — James (@19james80) November 2, 2023

14:45 , Inga Parkel

Glastonbury’s last-minute announcement that it will be delaying ticket sales by two weeks has caused an uproar among fans.

Several have pointed out that this four hours notice impacts so many people who “will have made arrangements to make sure they’re available and ready for these sales”.

“Bit mad it’s at such short notice, had taken time off work to be able to try tonight and Sunday,” one tweeted. “Understand it’s out of fairness but we all had the same notice and it’s not like there was multiple notifications sent to everyone.”

“Some people work weekends and nights, I changed all my shifts around to fit the dates and will not be bow to change any more shifts for the new dates. How is that fair people had enough warning. Now many will miss out due to last minute changes after being organised,” another wrote.

14:30 , Inga Parkel

While Glastonbury 2024 ticket sales have been delayed by two weeks, this gives the rumour mill around who will headline the festival next year extra time to whir.

The full festival lineup typically isn’t unveiled until May – just one month before it takes place at Worthy Farm, Somerset – but that won’t stop music fans from speculating over who could top the Pyramid Stage.

In a recent episode of Annie Macmanus and Nick Grimshaw’s podcast Sidetracked, Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis revealed she was recently offered a “really big American artist” she hopes will headline next year.

Eavis has hinted that next year’s festival could be headlined by two women, with another in the Legend Slot, following fierce criticism at 2023’s all-male headliners.

Read more to take a look at some of the other rumours doing the rounds:

Tickets to Glastonbury Festival are going on sale in two weeks, but who’s going to be on the lineup?

14:49 , Inga Parkel

The delay has further interrupted one man’s holiday plans.

“Erm.. I planned my trip around the sale date.. am now in Paris on the sale date.. so to be fair to others is now unfair to me. Brilliant. Btw I was one of those with a pre 2020 reg and updated mine,” he said.

Erm.. I planned my trip around the sale date.. am now in Paris on the sale date.. so to be fair to others is now unfair to me. Brilliant. Btw I was one of those with a pre 2020 reg and updated mine. — littledarkpoet (@littledarkpoet1) November 2, 2023

14:00 , Roisin O'Connor

OK, so we’re nearing that time, 6pm, when Glastonbury coach tickets will go on sale and the frenzy will ensue. Yes, it’s stressful, but there are several ways to minimise that stress and make sure you’re nice and organised ahead of time. So here’s what to check for:

• A good internet connection. The last thing you need is your broadband failing at the precise moment the transaction is going through.

• The time. You need to be on the tickets page on the Glastonbury website at precisely 6pm on 2 November, or 9am on 5 November for general sale. So set your alarms!

• Money at the ready. Make sure your correct bank details, including the right billing address, and know the answers to any additional security questions you might be asked by your card issuer (this is likely if you’re buying multiple tickets). Accept the terms and conditions and make sure you complete the check out within the allocated time slot.

• It’s not over until the SOLD OUT sign appears on the Glastonbury website. So don’t freak out if you see a message notifying fans that “all available tickets have now been allocated”. That means the orders are being processed, but at least a few people end up running out of time... meaning the tickets are up for grabs again.

• Avoid multiple tabs. As stated on the Glastonbury website, trying to buy tickets on multiple tabs could actually put you at risk of confusing the ticket sales process and result in a failed transaction. “We strongly advise that you use just one browser tab when trying to book tickets, in order to avoid possible problems with your transaction,” Glastonbury says.

13:31 , Roisin O'Connor

Tickets will cost £355 and a £5 booking fee. Those lucky enough to secure tickets, however, will only need to pay a £75 deposit (plus coach fare if successful on the Thursday sale) when booking in November. The remaining balance will be paid in the first week of April 2024.

Glastonbury hopefuls must be registered in order to pay a deposit and secure tickets for the festival each year. Registration may not guarantee you a ticket, as it’s estimated that 2.5 million people try for just over 200,000 tickets – but it does mean you’re in with a chance.

13:00 , Roisin O'Connor

The full Glastonbury lineup probably won’t be revealed until May next year, with headliners and other artists teased in the run-up to the event after tickets have gone on sale. But that won’t stop everyone (including us) speculating over who could headline the Pyramid Stage in 2024. This year’s lineup was criticised after all three headliners turned out to be blokes: Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, and Elton John, plus Cat Stevens in the Legend Slot.

Next year is still anybody’s guess, but co-organiser Emily Eavis has been teasing the fact that she’s in talks with some big names.

“2024 is still a little up in the air,” she told Annie Macmanus and Nick Grimshaw on Thursday’s episode of their podcast, Sidetracked with Annie and Nick.

“And I thought it was kind of taking shape and then last week I just got a call, and this is what happens if you wait a little longer, because quite often we’ll be booked up from July. This year we’re holding out for a little bit longer and last week I got a call from a really big American artist saying this person’s around next year, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is incredible.’ Thank God we held the slot.”

12:41 , Roisin O'Connor

12:21 , Roisin O'Connor

Haunted by scenes from ‘The Idol’, Twitter wars and dodgy pub wine, Mark Beaumont was in dire need of a physical and spiritual reset. Could Glastonbury’s Healing Field and its resident homeopaths, spiritual healers and gurus help him?

What I learnt from a day at the Glastonbury Healing Field

12:00 , Roisin O'Connor

The Foo Fighters popped up in the least surprising surprise set of the weekend, while Kelis brought all the boys (and girls) to the yard with her dazzling set on the Park Stage.

Eight of the biggest Friday highlights at Glastonbury 2023

11:45 , Roisin O'Connor

Arctic Monkeys begin their Glastonbury Friday night headline set in darkness, an ominous pulse ringing across the rammed fields like an elevator ticking off levels in a Kubrick film. Alex Turner walks on in a severely unbuttoned white shirt and open suit jacket, his hair manicured like vintage Roy Orbison. The choice of opener – the gorgeously chilly, Portishead-esque “Sculptures of Anything Goes” – could not signal their transformation more clearly, nor their faith in the experimental bent of their latest two albums. Here is a song they could never have written last time they headlined Glastonbury, in 2013 – a bold choice that doubles as justification for their return, just two divisive albums later.

They move swiftly into the hyperspeed “Brianstorm” and a string of crowdpleasers such as “Don’t Sit Down ’Cos I’ve Moved Your Chair”, from 2011’s Suck it and See, and “Snap Out of It”, from 2013’s stratospherically popular AM, that show the depth of their catalogue. Turner is in strong voice, with no sign of the laryngitis that forced them to cancel a midweek show in Dublin and threatened, until the last minute, to derail tonight’s set.

Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury was a masterclass in subversive showmanship – review

11:31 , Roisin O'Connor

In recent years the Legend Slot has tended towards the camp mid-afternoon party starter – Barry Gibb, Jeff Lynne’s ELO, Diana Ross – and pop, soul and country one-namers: Kylie, Dolly, Lionel. Essentially, anything that the stage-front security can do a synchronised routine in aid of consigning to history the phrase “guilty pleasure”.

This year, however, recalls the roots of the slot, when Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and Brian Wilson would take a Sunday lunch pedestal as Yusef Islam – the artist previously known as Cat Stevens – emerges with a gently supportive band and an acoustic guitar set to “glistening arpeggios”.

Read Mark Beaumont’s review:

Cat Stevens comes across as a folk Nile Rodgers in legendary Glastonbury set– review

11:15 , Roisin O'Connor

From Elton to Debbie Harry, this was a festival where the most intensely emotional moments came courtesy of artists in the their autumn years, writes Helen Brown

Goodbye Glastonbury’s golden oldies – we may never see their like again | Helen Brown

11:01 , Roisin O'Connor

You might have read our somewhat notorious review of Guns N’ Roses’ headline set. Mark Beaumont was unimpressed (that’s putting it mildly), going so far as to suggest they were frontrunners for “the worst Glasto headline set of all time”. Eek.

Guns N’ Roses are frontrunners for the worst Glasto headliners of all time - review

10:45 , Roisin O'Connor

The Arctics had some decidedly mixed reviews when they headlined the Pyramid Stage in June this year. I definitely wasn’t a fan, and maybe this had something to do with the fact that I was watching from home, but the set definitely seemed full of lulls.

Our critic Jazz Monroe, however, was a huge fan of the show - read his glowing five-star report here:

Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury was a masterclass in subversive showmanship – review

10:31 , Roisin O'Connor

10:16 , Roisin O'Connor

Emily Eavis has dropped some major hints about the 2024 Glastonbury headliners, revealing that the legend slot will be a female act.

The Glastonbury Festival co-organiser also suggested that two of next year’s headliners could be women.

“2024 is still a little up in the air,” she told Annie Macmanus and Nick Grimshaw on Thursday’s episode of their podcast, Sidetracked with Annie and Nick.

Full story:

10:01 , Roisin O'Connor

Here’s a look back at Elton John’s incredible closing performance at Glastonbury 2023:

At Glastonbury, Elton John throws the world’s greatest retirement party – review

09:45 , Roisin O'Connor

Glastonbury 2024 tickets will go on sale this November.

After an epic 2023 festival that saw Elton John close out the festival to a reported crowd of 120,000 people, fans have been speculating when tickets for next year’s festival will be up for grabs.

Last week, co-organiser Emily Eavis revealed that tickets for Glastonbury 2024 will go on sale on Sunday 5 November.

Now, Glastonbury has confirmed this date for standard, with tickets including coach travel going on sale earlier that week on Thursday 2 November.

Coach tickets will go on sale at 6pm on the Thursday, while general sale tickets will be up for grabs at 9am on the Sunday (5 November). Tickets will only be sold on the Glastonbury website.

Here’s all the info you need:

Glastonbury Festival 2024: How to get tickets and when they go on sale

09:31 , Roisin O'Connor

09:15 , Roisin O'Connor

The full Glastonbury lineup probably won’t be revealed until May next year, with headliners and other artists teased in the run-up to the event after tickets have gone on sale. But that won’t stop everyone (including us) speculating over who could headline the Pyramid Stage in 2024. This year’s lineup was criticised after all three headliners turned out to be blokes: Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, and Elton John, plus Cat Stevens in the Legend Slot.

Next year is still anybody’s guess, but co-organiser Emily Eavis has been teasing the fact that she’s in talks with some big names.

“2024 is still a little up in the air,” she told Annie Macmanus and Nick Grimshaw on Thursday’s episode of their podcast, Sidetracked with Annie and Nick.

“And I thought it was kind of taking shape and then last week I just got a call, and this is what happens if you wait a little longer, because quite often we’ll be booked up from July. This year we’re holding out for a little bit longer and last week I got a call from a really big American artist saying this person’s around next year, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is incredible.’ Thank God we held the slot.”

08:44 , Roisin O'Connor

Good morning, and good luck to all the music fans hoping to get their hands on Glastonbury tickets this evening!

Remember you need to have registered in order to pay a deposit and secure tickets for the festival, which takes place in June next year. Registration will not guarantee you a ticket, as an estimated 2.5 million people scramble to get their hands on around 200,000 tickets.

Coach tickets will go on sale at 6pm this evening, while general sale tickets will be up for grabs at 9am on the Sunday (5 November). Tickets will only be sold on the Glastonbury website.

Tickets cost £355 plus a £5 booking fee, with a £75 deposit (plus coach fare if successful on the Thursday sale) required when booking in November. The remaining balance will be paid in the first week of April 2024.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Glastonbury Festival 2024: How to get tickets and when they go on sale