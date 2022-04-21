Glastonbury board member, resident get probation in dust-up

Apr. 21—MANCHESTER — Glastonbury Board of Education member M. Ray McFall and resident Mark Finocchiaro, who had a dust-up during a break in an emotional board hearing over the high school's mascot, both won admission to a probation program Thursday that can lead to dismissal of the charges against them.

Judge Karyl L. Carrasquilla granted each man admission to the state's accelerated rehabilitation program during successive hearings in Manchester Superior Court, where each is facing a misdemeanor count of second-degree breach of peace.

The judge put both men on probation for a year and ordered them to participate either in anger-management classes or individual therapy.

If they comply with the program conditions, which include not being arrested again, the charges will be dismissed, and all official records of the case will be erased.

A painful lesson both men have already learned is that official records aren't the only thing that can affect a person's reputation.

During Finocchiaro's hearing, his lawyer, Robert J.T. Britt, said, "He's felt embarrassment since the event."

Until the Dec. 14 confrontation, Britt said, the only news story about Finocchiaro on the internet was about how several generations of his family had run Ye Olde Barbershop in the South Glastonbury section of town.

Now, the defense lawyer said, that story appears on the fourth page of a Google search on Finocchiaro's name, after numerous stories about the confrontation.

McFall's lawyer, William H. Paetzold, acknowledged McFall reacted "emotionally, inappropriately" during the confrontation, adding there has been "tremendous backlash."

He said McFall's family has "endured great strain" from events that have included people demonstrating outside his house with placards.

The confrontation occurred during a break in the Dec. 14 Board of Education hearing on a petition to restore the use of the Tomahawk mascot by the high school's sports teams.

Story continues

Finocchiaro was between McFall and the permanent seating of the high school auditorium, according to videos of the incident and the affidavit, by School Resource Officer Jason Trudeau.

At one point, Finocchiaro brought his face very close to the side of McFall's face and called the military veteran an obscene name, the officer reported.

McFall had used obscenities earlier in the confrontation, according to the officer.

McFall put his hands on Finocchiaro's chest and moved him back, so that the top half of his body was leaning back a little over the auditorium seats, according to at least one video and the affidavit.

At that point, Finocchiaro punched McFall in the face, knocking him down.

Board of Education member Jenn Jennings spoke during Finocchiaro's hearing but used her remarks as much to criticize McFall as to defend Finocchiaro. She criticized what she called McFall's "reckless decision" to come off the auditorium stage during the break in the hearing.

She also said it "was not a victimless crime" in that it occurred in "a room full of children."

"Mark was protecting his own family," she said.

She said neither man is a "bad person" but added, "There needs to be a consequence."

Paetzold said there has been a "political undercurrent" in the attacks on McFall.

McFall had voted to drop the Tomahawk mascot in August 2020 and did so again at a special school board meeting several days after the confrontation. Finocchiaro was at the hearing to support restoration of the mascot, a cause vehemently supported by a number of other residents.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.