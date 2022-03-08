Glastonbury considers adding stationary license plate readers to town intersections

Glastonbury residents get their chance Tuesday evening to speak for or against the police department’s proposal to put automated license plate scanners around town.

Police Chief Marshall Porter wants to install automated cameras at 13 intersections to record passing vehicles. Police contend they would be a benefit to officers searching for missing or abducted people, looking for stolen vehicles or trying to apprehend fugitives.

“They are integral in helping police solve crime, and they save valuable personnel hours,” Porter said in a memo last week to Town Manager Richard Johnson.

But nationally, civil rights organizations have raised privacy and other objections to automated license plate readers. David McGuire, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut, said those same concerns exist in Connecticut.

“License plate readers are problematic from a privacy perspective. They’re giving police more access to data that doesn’t result in safer communities,” McGuire said Monday.

Glastonbury’s town council will hold a hearing Tuesday evening from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Residents can give their opinions on whether Glastonbury should pursue the idea. The meeting will be on Zoom; details for viewing or speaking at the meeting are at tinyurl.com/wmeru87j.

Police in Hartford, New Britain and elsewhere have had license plate readers mounted on some of their patrol cars for more than 10 years. As an officer cruises through parking lots or alongside a row of parked vehicles, the cameras scan nearby cars. If the system detects a wanted vehicle, the officer gets an immediate notification.

Glastonbury’s plan is to hire a contractor whose technology enables police to flag specific license plates or vehicle makes, models and colors; when that car or truck passes a fixed camera, police dispatchers will be notified automatically.

Stationary readers are less common in Connecticut than cruiser-mounted units, but have been put up in the past two years in various Indiana, Michigan, Colorado, Tennessee and Illinois communities.

Questions about privacy and data retention usually become part of the debate anywhere the cameras — known as LPRs — are considered, and Porter’s memo addressed that.

“The Glastonbury Police Department takes privacy concerns seriously. The LPRs do not collect personal identifying information. Only a photo of the registration, vehicle, date, time and location will be collected,” he wrote.

So drivers would not have to worry about their faces being photographed, or about the privacy of anyone else riding with them, police said.

But McGuire said LPRs are part of a “surveillance on steroids” trend that has been providing too much expensive technology to police agencies without adequate oversight. McGuire did not address the Glastonbury proposal itself, but said that overall such cameras are intrusive.

“There is no significant public safety benefit. Doubling down to create a permanent, expensive surveillance network is a very bad idea,” he said. “And we’ve seen some municipalities use them as border protection.”

In northern California, the ACLU complained that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents got access to a massive database of drivers locations and used it for their deportation efforts. The database was maintained by the contractor providing automated license plate readers to municipalities.

In Tennessee and elsewhere, opponents warn that police reliance on more automated systems can increase the chance for errors where innocent drivers are stopped because the cameras — or police database — inaccurately list their vehicles as stolen or wanted.

Privacy advocates nationally also are concerned about the risk of police potentially keeping years’ worth of records showing where citizens’ cars are driven every day. Maine passed a state law requiring police to purge the data after 21 days; Georgia allows them to keep it for as long as 30 months.

“Data will only be retained for 30 days (unless required for an active investigation), after which it will be deleted,” Porter wrote.

He also assured that Glastonbury’s contractor wouldn’t get access to photographs or license information of vehicles, and that his department won’t share its data with immigration agencies.

The system would cost about $38,000 in the first year as it’s phased in, Johnson said. It would be closer to $45,000 if Glastonbury chooses to build it out to cover all 13 intersections that Porter is recommending, Johnson said.

Details about where the cameras would be located will be addressed at the hearing, Johnson said.

Police said the cameras can be helpful in deterring car thefts, which hit record numbers in 2020 in Glastonbury before dropping closer to normal last year.

“Experience has shown that those committing motor vehicle thefts and related crimes enter town in stolen motor vehicles,” he wrote. “Officers will be quickly alerted to stolen motor vehicles if they are on the hot list.”