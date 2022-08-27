Glastonbury cops charge 2 in vehicle thefts

Aug. 27—GLASTONBURY — Police last week charged men from Bristol and Hartford with stealing vehicles in town in separate May incidents, and both men remain behind bars.

Anthony A. Murphy, 18, of Hartford, is charged with first-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit that crime, both felonies, as well as three misdemeanors stemming from events May 1. He is being held on $50,500 bond, online records show.

Isaias Mendez, 20, of Bristol is charged with second-degree larceny and two counts of third-degree burglary, all felonies, stemming from events on May 27.

THEFT ARRESTS

DEFENDANTS: Anthony A. Murphy, 18, of Hartford and Isaias Mendez, 20, of Bristol

CHARGES: First-degree larceny and other crimes for Murphy; second-degree larceny and other crimes for Mendez

STATUS: Both held in lieu of bond, with Mendez next due Sept. 23 in Manchester Superior Court and Murphy next due there Sept. 27

Mendez is being held on $600,000 bond, $500,000 of it from a July 8 weapons arrest in Hartford, online records show. He is also serving a number of concurrent prison sentences imposed in December, including a three-year sentence for a first-degree larceny. In one of his pending cases he is charged with escaping from custody in February.

The May 1 investigation began when a Heritage Drive couple reported that their mid-size BMW sport utility vehicle had been stolen from their driveway shortly after the wife arrived home and unloaded her young son, leaving the key fob in the unlocked vehicle, according to a police affidavit. When the husband arrived home some 20 minutes later, the vehicle was gone, Glastonbury police Sgt. Brandon Ritchie reported in the affidavit.

The next day, Wallingford police arrested four people in a different stolen vehicle, and a Wallingford officer notified Glastonbury police that Murphy, who was among those arrested, had admitted stealing a BMW in Glastonbury the day before, the sergeant reported.

In a recorded interview with Ritchie, the sergeant reported, Murphy again admitted stealing the BMW in Glastonbury and gave additional details of the incident. Ritchie reported that Murphy reluctantly confirmed that the three people arrested with him in Wallingford had also been with him during the Glastonbury theft.

When asked where the BMW was, Murphy described a parking lot in Bloomfield, which Ritchie found. The sergeant located the stolen BMW and unlocked it with a fob seized by Wallingford police from inside the vehicle involved in their case. The BMW had been damaged in several ways since it was stolen, and a number of stolen credit cards and other items were found in it.

On May 27, police received several reports of vehicle burglaries and one report that a vehicle had been stolen overnight. Ritchie contacted a Hartford Police Department analyst, who told him that a license plate reader on Albany Avenue had recorded the license plate number of the stolen Audi.

A Hartford auto theft detective reviewed city surveillance cameras and saw the Audi turn into the parking lot of the Albany Avenue McDonald's around 5:15 a.m. Ritchie and the Hartford detective went to the McDonald's, where they viewed good-quality video of the Audi in the drive-through lane.

The driver was wearing a facemask but had pulled it down, exposing his face.

The sergeant wrote that Mendez is a "well known car thief" and that he was able to identify Mendez by comparing the surveillance photos to state Department of Correction photos of him.

Ritchie also reported that Mendez looked "almost identical" to a burglar caught in surveillance video taken in the garage of a Glastonbury home that was burglarized that night. That burglar was masked, but the sergeant reported that the "balaclava style" mask he was wearing was almost identical to the one pulled down by the driver in the McDonald's drive-through.

Waterbury police found the stolen Audi parked on a street May 30.

