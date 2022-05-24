Glastonbury crash victim's family didn't seek jail for driver

May 24—The family of Valda Dienavs, the 84-year-old woman who was fatally injured when a sport utility vehicle hit her on a snowy Glastonbury street in January 2020, didn't seek prison time for the young woman who admitted that her negligent driving caused Dienavs' death.

That's according to both lawyers in the case and Dienavs' brother, Charles I. Kolberg of Tolland.

Despite the family's position, Judge Kathleen E. McNamara on Friday imposed a three-month prison sentence on the driver, Carly Rose Diascro, who was 17 when the accident occurred and is now 19.

Diascro, who has listed an address in the Milestone Commons condominium complex in Glastonbury, began serving the sentence immediately.

Diascro had pleaded guilty to negligent homicide with a motor vehicle while prosecutors agreed not to pursue a more serious charge of evading responsibility for an accident resulting in death. Diascro admitted guilt rather than using a legal mechanism that would have enabled her to avoid doing so, her lawyer, Matthew E. Willis, said.

The two sides didn't agree on a sentence, leaving that up to McNamara, Willis and prosecutor Justin Blain said.

Kolberg said Dienavs' two adult daughters were the ones who suggested that the family not seek prison time for Diascro.

"It was kind of bitter" that Diascro hit his sister "and just kept going," Kolberg said, adding that his "gut reaction would be throw the book at her."

But in thinking about it further, he wondered what that would accomplish.

"I'm glad I went along with the girls," Kolberg said. "The last thing we need is more animosity.

"I think we all left there satisfied with the situation as we could be in that circumstance," he said of Friday's sentencing in Vernon Superior Court.

The defense lawyer said, "This was a tragedy, and Carly's very remorseful for her actions."

Diascro spoke as the sentencing, and Kolberg said, "She sounded very sincere."

Willis said Diascro attends St. Joseph's University, a Jesuit college in Philadelphia, and has "really poured herself into community service in the last two years."

Under the sentence, she will be on probation for two years after she is released from prison, facing more time behind bars if she violates release conditions. Willis said those conditions include continuing the community service work through the school.

The case took a winding path through the courts, partly from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Manchester courthouse where Glastonbury cases are ordinarily heard was closed when the case started during the state judicial system's partial shutdown for the pandemic, and it went first to the Vernon courthouse.

When the Manchester courthouse reopened, the case was transferred there. But when McNamara, who had been presiding over the case, was transferred back to Vernon, the case was transferred there as well so she could continue to handle it, according to the lawyers.

The fatal accident happened a few minutes after noon on Jan. 23, 2020. Dienavs was getting her mail from a curbside box in the snow-narrowed Griswold Street when she was hit. There was evidence that Diascro was using a cellphone close to the time of the accident.

Kolberg said Dienavs' husband, Martin, was "quite ill," while she was "in great shape." Martin Dienavs died not long after his wife did.

"He was going downhill, and this seemed to put a cap on the whole affair," Kolberg said.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.