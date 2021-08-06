Glastonbury grad seeks probation in yearbook tampering

Aug. 6—The 2021 Glastonbury High School graduate who is accused of placing offensive material under the photos of two of his classmates in this year's school yearbook began the process Friday of applying for admission to a pretrial probation program that could lead to dismissal of the charges he is facing.

Hollister A. Tryon, 18, who has listed an address of 207 Buttonball Lane, took the first step toward applying for admission to the state's "accelerated rehabilitation" program during his arraignment in Manchester Superior Court.

Tryon, who was arrested on July 9, is facing two felony counts of third-degree computer crime, each punishable by up to five years in prison. He remains free on a $5,000 bond, of which a family member posted 10% or $500 in cash.

Tryon, a slim teenager with long brown hair, wore a black suit in court. After being sworn to tell the truth, he answered "Nope" twice when Judge Peter A. McShane asked whether he had ever before been convicted of a crime and whether he had previously used the accelerated rehabilitation program or any similar program in another state.

A defendant who is admitted to the program is put on probation for up to two years. He may be required to comply with certain conditions, such as payment of restitution, but doesn't have to report to a probation officer. A central condition is not being arrested again.

SEEKING PROBATION

DEFENDANT: Hollister A. Tryon, 18, Who has listed an address of 207 Buttonball Lane, Glastonbury

CHARGES: Two counts of third-degree computer crime in placement of offensive quotes under other students' photos in this year's Glastonbury High School yearbook

STATUS: Applying for accelerated rehabilitation, which can lead to dismissal of the charges and erasure of all official records of the case, with a hearing set for Sept. 24 in Manchester Superior Court

If the defendant successfully completes the probation, the charges against him are dismissed and all official records of the case are "erased."

In applying for the program, the defendant is required to notify the victims of the crimes at issue, so that they can speak for or against the application before a judge decides on it. That hearing is scheduled for Sept. 24 in Manchester Superior Court.

Tryon will have to notify the high school and the two students who had unwanted material put under their pictures.

He is accused of putting a quote from Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler under one classmate's photo. The quote was incorrectly attributed to George Floyd, the Black man murdered last year by a Minneapolis police officer.

A quote Tryon is accused of placing under another student's photo referred to drugs, social media videos, and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who has been convicted of involvement in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings that killed three people and injured about 280.

Tryon admitted responsibility for the fabrications in separate interviews with school officials and police, according to an affidavit by Glastonbury police Officer Jason Trudeau.

The officer quoted Tryon as saying that he picked the students he victimized from a list of about 50 user names and passwords he had access to.

In summarizing information he received from school administrators, the officer said Tryon had admitted he was on a "Discord" chat on his home computer on Oct. 20 when he received a school email informing him that it was the last day to submit senior quotes for the yearbook.

He said he was chatting with several people at the time — from places that included California, Texas, and Russia — and that they gave him the idea of submitting quotes under other people's names, the officer reported.

Tryon said people in the chat provided quotes and that he randomly selected one, then randomly selected a student to put it under, according to the officer. Tryon said he put another quote under the name of a student whose Google account he was using at the time.

The officer reported that he received an invoice from high school Principal Nancy Bean saying that "the cost to repair the yearbooks" was $2,137.

The officer reported that he received an invoice from high school Principal Nancy Bean saying that "the cost to repair the yearbooks" was $2,137.