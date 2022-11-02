Glastonbury lawyer charged in gunshot, evidence tampering

Nov. 2—GLASTONBURY — Police have arrested lawyer Wesley S. Spears for a July incident in which they believe a gun went off in his apartment in the Glastonbury Place complex.

Spears, 68, who represents a number of clients in criminal and motor-vehicle cases and some in civil lawsuits, was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, a misdemeanor, and evidence tampering, a felony.

Police released Spears on a $10,000 nonsurety bond.

That means he didn't have to post money or property to be released but will be charged that amount if he fails to appear in court when required. He is due Nov. 28 in Manchester Superior Court.

Unlawful discharge of a firearm is punishable by up to three months in prison and a $500 fine.

Evidence tampering carries up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Spears today declined to comment on his arrest, stating that he hadn't seen the warrant, in which a police officer would explain the factual basis for the charges. In the past, Spears has denied wrongdoing in the gunshot incident.

Police searched Spears' apartment in July after his next-door neighbor discovered a bullet and bullet hole in a closet that the manager of the apartment complex believes shares a wall with Spears' apartment, according to the search-warrant affidavit.

When two officers went to his door, Spears "was confused to why police were present at his apartment and refused to let us inside and refused to come outside and speak with officers," two other officers wrote in the affidavit.

But when asked if he had an accidental discharge of a weapon, Spears "stated he did not," according to the affidavit by Officers John Barrett and Scott Campbell.

Officer Christian Thomas then asked Spears if someone "over his home may have had an accidental discharge," and Spears replied "not to his knowledge," the affidavit continues.

"Wesley stated he has a weapons permit and has firearms within his residence," the affidavit continues. "Wesley was evasive and confrontational with his answers and eventually told officers that they could talk with his attorney."

Police confirmed with a law-enforcement database that Spears had registered guns.

When police returned with the warrant, they seized a 9mm handgun and accessories, including a magazine and ammunition, according to a police inventory.

The neighbors told police they discovered the bullet hole after returning July 27 from a vacation that began July 11, according to the affidavit. Another resident of the building told police of hearing "a single loud bang" on the evening of July 16, it adds.

The unlawful discharge of firearms statute applies to any person "who intentionally, negligently, or carelessly discharges any firearm in such a manner as to be likely to cause bodily injury or death to persons or domestic animals, or the wanton destruction of property."

In a separate case, Connecticut's chief disciplinary counsel for lawyers has alleged that Spears "is incapacitated from continuing to practice law by reason of physical and/or mental illness" and is asking a judge to place him on "inactive status."

Spears has alleged in court papers in the case that there is a conspiracy against him involving judges, prosecutors, and Glastonbury police.

The disciplinary counsel has replied that those statements are false, and it is seeking disciplinary action against him, accusing him of violating several of Connecticut's rules of professional conduct for lawyers with the statements.

Trial in the disciplinary counsel's case is scheduled to start Tuesday in Hartford Superior Court.

