Glastonbury lawyer Deron Freeman convicted of tax cheating

Apr. 19—A federal judge on Monday convicted lawyer Deron D. Freeman, who lives in a $1.3 million custom-built home in Glastonbury and practices law in Hartford, of three felony counts of filing false federal income tax returns and four misdemeanor counts of failing to pay taxes on time.

The crimes that Judge Victor A. Bolden found that Freeman, 47, committed carry a total of up to 13 years in prison, though Freeman's actual sentence is likely to be much shorter than that. The convictions also could lead to the loss of Freeman's license to practice law.

Freeman remains free on $100,000 bond pending sentencing.

Bolden, who presided over a six-day non-jury trial in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport last fall, said in the 47-page decision that the contested issue on all counts was whether Freeman acted "willfully" in under-reporting his income or in failing to pay taxes when they were due.

The judge said there was "overwhelming evidence of willfulness" in Freeman's filing of inaccurate tax returns, starting with the sheer size of the under-reporting. He said Freeman's tax returns for 2011 through 2013 understated his taxable income by approximately $950.000.

Moreover, he said, Freeman "had a longstanding record of failure to pay his taxes, dating back to the start of his career as an attorney."

The judge also cited discrepancies between the income Freeman reported to the IRS and the income estimates he made on loan applications. On his 2011 tax return, for example, Freeman reported taxable income of less than $77,000. But on a loan application signed during that year, on May 18, 2011, Freeman estimated his current, individual annual income as $300,000.

During a six-month period in 2011 and 2012, Freeman deposited more than $400,000 from his law firm into a friend's bank account, explaining in his trial testimony that he did so to prevent the IRS from taking money he needed to run his law firm.

Bolden said this hiding of income undercut Freeman's credibility. "Mr. Freeman expects the Court to believe that he would not have hidden income from the IRS in his 2011 tax return, when he actually hid income from the IRS during the 2011 tax year," the judge wrote.

In 2012, according to the judge, Freeman reported less than $65,000 to the IRS and spent more than twice that amount, more than $162,000, "on vehicle-related expenses alone."

Among the vehicles Freeman drove over the years at issue in the case were a Bentley and a Ferrari. He paid $100,000 for a 34-foot boat and more than $17,000 for a jet ski in 2012, then spent another $23,000 for a speedboat the following year.

Also in 2013, Freeman began construction of his custom-designed house on a secluded back lot in the South Glastonbury section of town, "which would eventually include an indoor pool, geothermal heating system, sound system, and marble tile flooring," according to the judge. The financing for the project included a $1.1 million loan Freeman received from his brother Justin Freeman, who would plead guilty to a tax crime in 2018 and receive an eight-month prison sentence the following year.

As to the misdemeanor counts of failing to pay taxes on time for 2012 through 2015, the judge quoted Freeman's testimony that he sometimes decided to pay taxes late and "absorb the interest and penalty," which the judge took as evidence of an intentional failure to pay.

