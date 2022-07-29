Glastonbury lawyer gets two years for tax cheating

Jul. 28—A federal judge on Thursday sentenced lawyer Deron Freeman — whose high-flying personal injury practice put him in a palatial, custom-built house on a secluded lot in Glastonbury and behind the wheel of a Ferrari for a time — to two years in prison for cheating on his income taxes.

In imposing the sentence, which includes a year of "supervised release" after Freeman is released from prison, Judge Victor A. Bolden disagreed with prosecutors Susan L. Wines and Christopher W. Schmeisser, who called for Freeman to get at least 41 months, or almost 3 1/2 years, behind bars.

The prosecutors' recommendation was based on their belief that 41 months was the minimum prison term called for by federal guidelines, which, in turn, was partly based on their contention that Freeman obstructed justice by lying during his trial testimony.

TAX SENTENCE

DEFENDANT: Deron Freeman of Glastonbury

CONVICTIONS: Three felony counts of filing false federal income-tax returns, four misdemeanor counts of failing to pay taxes he admitted owing

SENTENCE: Two years in prison, followed by a year of supervised release

The judge disagreed with the perjury claim during the sentencing in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport, reducing the recommended sentence range to 33 to 41 months. He then reduced the prison term further based on his own evaluation of the sentencing factors set forth in federal law.

In a written decision issued in April, the judge found Freeman guilty of seven crimes, three felony counts of filing false federal income-tax returns and four misdemeanor counts of failing to pay taxes he admitted owing. The judge heard evidence during a non-jury trial late last year.

Criminal defendants who are convicted after trial almost always appeal. But Freeman says he doesn't plan to do that, and he has shown he means it by filing an affidavit backing defense lawyer Richard R. Brown's failure to file the post-trial motions that ordinarily play an important part in preparing for an appeal.

"I take full responsibility for being here today," Freeman told the judge Thursday. "There was a time I thought, factually or legally, that I was innocent. That time has passed."

He added that he re-evaluated his position after the judge issued his decision.

"Ever since then, I have taken steps to show the court that is not who I am," Freeman said. He said he has put his house on the market and has refinanced loans to pay full restitution.

He has paid restitution. But Wines stressed just how much Freeman's underpayment was in comparison to the economic circumstances of many other taxpayers.

His failure to fully report his income resulted in the government losing more than $357,000 in taxes from 2011 to 2013 and he failed to pay another $662,000 that he admitted owing in 2012 to 2015, for a total of more than $1 million, the prosecutors wrote in their sentencing memo.

That pattern of resistance to legal requirements has continued even while the case was in court, according to the prosecutors.

"While on pre-trial supervision, he opened five different credit accounts (including one apparently used to purchase a motorcycle for his 14- year-old son's birthday), without notifying Probation, despite a clear condition requiring him to do so," they wrote. "Just months after being admonished for that, he did it again, opening a new account to refinance a car loan.

"The defendant has conclusively shown that he will ignore any attempt to monitor his finances, ... " they added.

Brown told the judge that Freeman has spent his life preparing for the legal profession and practicing law but now has to surrender his license due to his convictions.

"This is what my client loves to do," Brown said of law practice.

The judge gave Freeman until Sept. 12 to report to prison.

