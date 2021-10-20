Glastonbury lawyer's federal tax cheating trial starts today

Oct. 20—A lawyer was to go on trial today on charges he violated federal tax laws by filing false income tax returns and failing to pay even the taxes he admitted owing — all while spending lavishly on luxury cars, boats, and his $1.3 million Glastonbury home.

Deron D. Freeman, 47, who practices law in Hartford, is facing three felony counts of filing false federal income tax returns, for 2011 through 2013, with each count carrying up to three years in prison.

He is also facing four misdemeanor counts of failing to pay taxes for 2012 through 2015, each carrying up to a year behind bars.

Freeman has agreed to a non-jury trial before Judge Victor A. Bolden in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport. Testimony may run through next week, after which the two sides will submit written briefs to the judge, who is expected eventually to issue a written decision.

Freeman's brother — lawyer Justin C. Freeman of Manchester, who practiced separately from Deron — pleaded guilty in 2018 to filing a false tax return and served an eight-month federal prison sentence.

In a "trial memorandum" filed last week, prosecutors Susan L. Wines and Christopher W. Schmeisser allege that Deron Freeman stashed money in an account in the name of a friend and used an "undisclosed" clients' funds account to hide the full amount of money flowing through his law firm.

TAX TRIAL

DEFENDANT: LAWYER DERON D. FREEMAN OF GLASTONBURY.

CHARGES: THREE FELONY COUNTS OF FILING FALSE FEDERAL INCOME TAX RETURNS; FOUR MISDEMEANOR COUNTS OF FAILING TO PAY TAXES.

TESTIMONY: STARTS TODAY IN U.S. DISTRICT COURT IN BRIDGEPORT BEFORE JUDGE VICTOR A. BOLDEN, WHO IS HEARING THE CASE WITHOUT A JURY.

BIG ISSUE: LAVISH PERSONAL SPENDING WHILE FAILING TO PAY TAXES.

They say Freeman failed to report more than $950,000 in "gross receipts" for 2011 through 2013.

The prosecutors also say Freeman failed to pay the tax amounts calculated on his returns while he drove high-end cars, including a Ferrari and a Cadillac Escalade, and "captained several watercraft, including a 34-foot Crownline cruiser."

At the same time, the prosecutors say, Freeman "undertook construction of a new, custom-designed home boasting over 7,100 square feet of living area, a $250,000 geothermal system, a top-of-the-line audio and security system, $100,000 in marble tile (for material costs alone), and an indoor pool."

Between 2012 and 2016, they say, he spent some $1.5 million building the home, not counting $1 million he borrowed from his brother for initial construction costs.

That home, on a secluded, 8-acre back lot at 120 Main St. in Glastonbury, is now worth some $1.3 million, according to the town assessor's office.

In their trial memo, the four-lawyer defense team, led by Brian E. Spears, wrote that "any underreporting of income resulted from Mr. Freeman's disorganized bookkeeping. During the years at issue, Mr. Freeman's solo personal injury practice experienced impressive growth that far outpaced the infrastructure of his small firm."

They say Freeman addressed that issue beginning in 2014, when he hired a bookkeeper, "upgraded his tax advisors," and paid hundreds of thousands of dollars through a payment plan agreed to by the IRS. All this occurred well before he knew he was under criminal investigation, they add.

The defense lawyers say Freeman paid his larger expenses with loans from his brother rather than with his income.

Moreover, they say, Deron Freeman failed to take hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax deductions he was entitled to in the years at issue as a result of the same "sloppy accounting practices" that caused any underreporting of income.

"Whereas, for the majority of crimes, ignorance of the law is no excuse, for tax crimes — including the false return and failure to pay charges at issue here — it is.," the defense lawyers wrote.

"Whereas, for the majority of crimes, ignorance of the law is no excuse, for tax crimes — including the false return and failure to pay charges at issue here — it is.," the defense lawyers wrote.