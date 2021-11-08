Glastonbury man accused of choking woman

Nov. 8—GLASTONBURY — Police say they arrested a local man Friday based on accusations he repeatedly contacted a woman who had a family violence protective order against him and choked her to the point that she couldn't breathe in an Oct. 5 incident.

Cody Michael Houston, 24, who lists his address as an apartment at 30 Stony Brook Drive, is facing eight felony counts of violating a family violence protective order as well as misdemeanor counts of third-degree strangulation and third-degree assault, police say.

He was released on a $75,000 bond after his arrest Friday for an appearance today in Manchester Superior Court, according to police.

Violating a family violence protective order ordinarily carries up to five years in prison. But it can carry up to 10 years if it involves assaulting, attacking, or restraining the liberty of the protected person, possibly meaning that the higher penalty could apply to the Oct. 5 incident.

Third-degree assault and third-degree strangulation each carry up to a year in prison.

