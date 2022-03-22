Glastonbury man accused of hitting cruiser while suicidal

Mar. 22—GLASTONBURY — A local man is facing accusations that he intentionally crashed a compact sport-utility vehicle into an occupied police cruiser amid an episode in which he was threatening suicide in November, police say.

Logan Johnson, 34, of 64 Addison Road is facing a felony count of attempted assault on a police officer and misdemeanor counts of interfering with police, second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree breach of peace, court records show.

He was arrested Thursday and released on $10,000 bond. He is due April 22 in Manchester Superior Court.

Officer Dannielle Verre reported in an affidavit that police received a report on the evening of Nov. 18 that a suicidal man had left the town boathouse in a Subaru Forester. Johnson's father, who was driving behind him, told police that Johnson was threatening to kill himself with a knife.

A police officer activated his lights and siren and stopped his cruiser across Welles Street to block the SUV, Verre reported. She went on to describe the following:

Logan Johnson slowed almost to a stop, then accelerated toward the police cruiser, turning his vehicle toward it and hitting the cruiser head on. The officer had opened his door to get out but closed it when he saw the SUV accelerating toward him.

Johnson, who was wearing only basketball shorts and sneakers, got out of the Forester after the crash, disobeyed Verre's commands, and kissed the driver's window of her cruiser.

Johnson walked across a street, took off his sneakers and socks, and eventually complied with police commands to get on the ground, enabling police officers to handcuff him.

Verre reported that Johnson told her he had realized that day that he was a bad person because he was America's most wanted terrorist. She said his father told her he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and hadn't been taking his medication as prescribed.

While still in handcuffs, Logan Johnson was taken by ambulance to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, with Verre riding with him. She reported that he asked her numerous times during the ride to shoot him and end it.

