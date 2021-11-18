Glastonbury man accused of illegally spreading 'intimate image'

Nov. 18—GLASTONBURY — A local man is facing charges that include harassment and illegally disseminating intimate images in what police describe as a harassment incident that occurred over several months.

The man, Matthew Scott Hawkey, 38, of 100 Mark Drive, was charged Tuesday with four of the intimate image dissemination counts and six counts each of second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct, police said. All the charges are misdemeanors.

He was released on $15,000 bond for a Dec. 14 appearance in Manchester Superior Court, police said.

Police spokesman Lt. Corey Davis said the case involved several photos but added that, as far as he knows, they were disseminated only to a single person.

He said the harassment charges stemmed from text messages and WhatsApp messages on several days.

