Glastonbury man accused of pointing gun at woman

Feb. 26—GLASTONBURY — A local man who was under the influence of opioids is accused of threatening a local woman with a gun during a domestic argument last week that led to the police seizure of two guns, both with high-capacity magazines, from a household that included children, court records show.

Police officers on the scene reported that both the man, Shaheem Dashawn Watkins, 26, and the woman, Fatima Iesha Jones, 31, appeared to be intoxicated during the Feb. 15 incident at her home at 1098 New London Turnpike, according to an affidavit by local police Detective Christopher Kopencey.

Watkins, who is described in a search-warrant affidavit as Jones' live-in boyfriend but lists an address of 693 Griswold St., admitted having used opioids that night and subsequently "went unresponsive" in a holding cell at the police station, Kopencey reported.

Watkins was taken to a hospital and required multiple doses of the anti-overdose drug Narcan, or naloxone, to reverse the effect of the opioids, the detective reported.

Watkins, who has past felony convictions, was arrested two days after the incident on five felony charges — first-degree threatening, criminal possession of a firearm, risk of injury to a child, and two counts of illegal possession of a large-capacity gun magazine — as well as a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Jones was arrested the day after the incident on three felony counts — negligent storage of a firearm, risk of injury to a child, and illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine — as well as a disorderly-conduct count. She was released on a $50,000 non-surety bond after her arrest.

Police initially held Watkins on $250,000 bond, but Manchester Superior Court Judge Sheila M. Prats subsequently reduced the figure to $150,000 and he posted it Feb. 18, records show.

Both defendants are due back in court March 29.

Police say they went to the New London Turnpike home shortly after 11 p.m. Feb. 15 when one of the three children in the home called 911 to report that a man, later identified as Watkins, had a gun and was fighting with the child's mother in their car.

Officers first spoke to Jones, who denied owning any guns, Kopencey reported. But because officers hadn't yet located the gun Watkins was said to have used, they did a "protective sweep" of the home and found an AR-15 style rifle in a closet at the top of the stairs, the detective continued.

"The rifle was loaded with a partially full 30-round magazine and was in a place easily accessible to children with no safety locks present," the detective wrote. He added that one of the children told police that Watkins had brought it home, saying it was for their protection.

One of the children also told police that Watkins had brandished a gun during the argument with Jones, but Watkins denied owning a gun and said he would never point it at Jones, according to the detective.

Officers say they found a 9mm handgun with a loaded 12-round magazine on the front passenger seat of a rental car at the home. Jones initially told police that she put the gun there but later said Watkins had done so, according to the detective.

Police got a search warrant and swabbed the inside of Watkins' cheek to get a DNA sample for comparison to the two guns, both of which will be sent to the state Forensic Science Laboratory.

