Glastonbury man accused of sexually assaulting teen

Nov. 10—GLASTONBURY — A local man is facing charges that he sexually assaulted a child in the 13- through 15-year-old age range, according to police.

Brandon J. Dixon, 22, of 22 Clinton St., is facing two counts each of second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child.

The sexual assault charges are under a provision prohibiting any act that state law defines as sexual intercourse between a child in the 13-through-15 age range and anyone more than three years older than the child — with the older person bearing the criminal responsibility. Conviction of that crime carries a mandatory minimum sentence of nine months in prison and a maximum of 20 years.

The risk of injury charges are under a provision dealing with indecent intimate contact with a child younger than 16. Conviction of that crime also carries a 20-year maximum prison sentence, but there is no mandatory minimum when the child is 13 or older.

Dixon was released on $10,000 bond and is due Dec. 6 in Manchester Superior Court.

