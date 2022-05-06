Glastonbury man charged with attempted murder in Maryland

May 6—GLASTONBURY — With the help of the Capital Region Emergency Response Team, a SWAT team, police on Tuesday arrested a local man who is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, home invasion, and other crimes in Baltimore County, Maryland.

Charged with being a fugitive from justice is Dwayne Salem Pridgen, 32, of 59 Harris St., police said.

He was presented Wednesday in Manchester Superior Court and is being held in lieu of $2.5 million bond, records show. He is due back in court June 1 for extradition proceedings.

Police say they arrested Pridgen while conducting a court-authorized search of the house at 59 Harris St. on Tuesday.

In addition to attempted murder, assault, and home invasion, he is facing charges of use of a firearm and theft, police say.

— Alex Wood

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.