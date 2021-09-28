Glastonbury man charged in domestic incident

Sep. 28—GLASTONBURY — A local man is facing felony charges in a domestic incident that occurred last week, police say.

Eon Derick Alphonso, 46, of 1579 Hebron Ave. was charged Sept. 21 with first-degree unlawful restraint and risk of injury to a child in connection with an incident that occurred that day, online Judicial Department records show. He is also facing misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct, the records show.

He is free on $50,000 bond and is due Friday in Manchester Superior Court.

