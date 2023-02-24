Glastonbury man charged with harassing police

Feb. 24—GLASTONBURY — A 69-year-old local man is facing accusations that he harassed the local police department and a number of its employees, committed a felony larceny, and had three dangerous weapons on him when he was arrested Tuesday in the other two cases.

Wayne Nicholas Shaw of 58 Montano Road is charged with second-degree larceny, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison, and third-degree forgery, a misdemeanor carrying up to six months, in one of the cases, police said.

The second-degree harassment charge involving the police department and its employees is a misdemeanor carrying up to six months in prison, while the charge of carrying a dangerous weapon is a felony carrying up to three years behind bars.

After arresting Shaw, police held him on $125,000 bond. But, when he appeared in Manchester Superior Court the next day, a judge released him on a promise to appear in court, online records show.

He is due back in court March 27, the records show.

