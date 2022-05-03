Glastonbury man gets 1 year in burglary cases

May 3—A man accused of breaking into a Glastonbury woman's home twice when she was present in March 2021 has accepted a plea bargain in which he was convicted of reduced charges and sentenced to a year in prison, which will result in his release this week.

The man, Chuncy Michael Webb, 35, of Cooper Drive in Glastonbury, accepted convictions of two felony counts of violating a family violence protective order and one misdemeanor count of third-degree assault, online state court records show.

He was originally charged with first-degree burglary in each of the break-ins.

Webb will get credit for time he spent in jail, unable to post $200,000 bond, while the cases were pending. As a result, he has almost completed his sentence even though he was sentenced and returned to prison last week.

His maximum release date is this Sunday, according to online state Department of Correction records.

In a March 29, 2021, incident, someone called Glastonbury police to report screaming coming from a house on Cooper Drive, police said at the time.

Police said Webb was prohibited from contacting the woman by a family violence protective order and entered the home unlawfully. When the woman tried to call police, he tried to take her phone from her, police said.

They said he ran from the home and struggled with officers when they caught him after a foot chase.

— Alex Wood

