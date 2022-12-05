Glastonbury man gets no more prison time in molestation case

Dec. 5—A Glastonbury man who is serving a 12 1/2 -year federal sentence for receiving child pornography has accepted a conviction in state court for creating a risk of injury to an underage girl he was babysitting in 2010 but has received no additional prison time.

MOLESTATION DEAL

DEFENDANT: James E. Ripberger, 67, formerly of Glastonbury

CONVICTION: Risk of injury to a child

SENTENCE: Unconditional discharge, meaning no punishment

FEDERAL CASE: Ripberger is serving a 12 1/2 -year sentence for receiving child pornography.

In a plea bargain last month in Hartford Superior Court, James E. Ripberger, 67, received an unconditional discharge, meaning no punishment, for the single count of risk of injury to a child, online court records show.

But Ripberger, who has been in custody since his December 2017 arrest in the federal case, won't be eligible for release until early August 2028, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons website. Despite the lack of a prison sentence in the state case, Ripberger remains a Connecticut inmate, according to the state Department of Correction website.

In the state case, Ripberger was originally charged with three first-degree sexual assaults based on incidents the girl said occurred when she was 7 years old, when she was 8 or 9, and when she was 10.

Under Connecticut law, a first-degree sexual assault on a child younger than 10 carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 25 years.

John D. Maxwell, the lawyer who represented Ripberger in both the state and federal cases, has declined to comment on the state case. But the allegations that Ripberger had sexually assaulted the girl were much discussed in the federal case, and Maxwell wrote in his sentencing memo that Ripberger "adamantly denies" sexually assaulting her.

The girl made inconsistent statements about the sexual assaults.

Glastonbury police first investigated Ripberger's relationship with the girl in 2016 when they received a complaint that he was spending time with her after having been told not to do so four years earlier, according to an affidavit by Officer David Hoover.

A complainant whose name has been blacked out of Hoover's affidavit told police that Ripberger had been found in bed with the girl four years earlier. But when Hoover questioned the girl about the incident, she said she hadn't been in bed with Ripberger. Rather, she said, she had been in the door of his bedroom, and she maintained that he hadn't touched her sexually.

The girl continued her denial of any sexual impropriety in an April 2016 diagnostic interview, and Glastonbury police closed the case, the officer reported.

But police received a report from the state Department of Children and Families in October 2017 that the girl had disclosed during therapy that Ripberger had sexually assaulted her multiple times. During a second diagnostic interview at Wendy's Place in the Danielson section of Killingly, she said Ripberger had sexual intercourse with her three times, according to the officer.

Although Ripberger received no prison time in the state case, a big factor in the sentence range recommended for him in the federal case was that Ripberger "engaged in a pattern of activity involving the sexual abuse or exploitation of a minor," Maxwell wrote in his sentencing memo. That accounts for more than 40% of the minimum and maximum sentence recommended by federal guidelines, the defense lawyer wrote.

The prison sentence imposed on Ripberger by Judge Victor A. Bolden in the federal case was roughly in the middle of the range recommended by federal guidelines.

